Iran vs USA live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

USA and Iran face off this evening in a politically charged World Cup match.

Both teams have their tournament fate in their own hands, which is perhaps a surprise to one or even both heading into their final group game, with a win for either enough.

Iran famously beat the United States at 1998 World Cup, which eliminated the latter, and they can do so again tonight against a country for which all formal diplomatic ties were cut in 1980.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the World Cup 2022 match...

Where to watch Iran vs USA

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm for a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

