Iran uprising anniversary: ‘My friend killed herself after sexual abuse in jail over hijab law’

Neda says 'every woman in Iran faces very harsh conditions and feelings of helplessness'

A young woman in Iran took her own life after she was arrested by the regime for incorrectly wearing a hijab and then sexually assaulted in custody.

“My friend was arrested for being involved in the resistance and she was sexually abused while in custody,” said Neda, 20, a young languages student in Tehran.

“She took her own life afterwards because of what they had done to her,” she told The Telegraph via an encrypted message on the eve of the anniversary of massive anti-regime protests.

Since her friend’s death, Neda claims to have mounted various acts of “resistance” against the Islamic Republic, such as destroying images of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Neda is just one of thousands of young Iranian women who continue to defy Tehran’s leadership, which is bracing for a fresh round of protests on Saturday as Iranians mark the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, was beaten to death in Iranian morality police custody for incorrectly wearing her hijab, a case which triggered an unprecedented uprising across the country.

Sources in Iran told The Telegraph that fresh protests marking Amini’s death on Saturday will likely be met with a brutal response from Iranian security forces. Internet access has been significantly disrupted while checkpoints have been set up to stop vehicles in Tehran.

During the previous crackdown, hundreds of Iranian demonstrators were blinded with shotgun pellets, while others hauled into court were given as little as 15 minutes to defend themselves before receiving the death penalty. Many more, at least 500 according to some estimates, were simply killed in the streets by security forces.

It comes as James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, heaped praise on Iranian women who took part in the protests last year while President Joe Biden said he was “standing with” Iranians on the anniversary.

“Of course, every woman in Iran faces very harsh conditions and feelings of helplessness because we are under so much pressure in terms of what we have to wear and the rules imposed on us,” added Neda, who said she is a member of the mysterious Mojahedin-e-Khalq group, which styles itself as an anti-regime resistance movement.

Proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK until 2008, the group has a base in Albania where members are reportedly ordered to abstain from sex and have restricted contact with relatives. The group has strongly denied reports by the BBC and other news outlets which characterise it as a “cult-like” organisation.

Iranian women in Tehran remove their headscarves during a protest after the death of Mahsa Amini - SalamPix/ABACA

Neda claims to be operating from inside Iran, where she and her fellow students focus their attention on small acts of defiance, defacing the walls of their campus with anti-government messages including “death to the dictator” and “death to the oppressor, be it the Shah of leader” - both rallying cries of the protests.

Neda said that just like Amini, her friend who took her own life had been arrested for not abiding by Iran’s compulsory hijab law.

Yasmin, another young woman who also took part in protests in Tehran, said it marked an extraordinary moment where a cross-section of Iranian society - male, female, young and old - came together against the regime.

“I thought if I don’t protest then I could be the next in line to be beaten or killed,” said the 28-year-old. “At first when I heard the news of Mahsa’s death I wasn’t scared about anything, all I thought about was revenge.”

Darya Safai, an Iranian-Belgian politician and former political prisoner in Tehran, said despite the brutal crackdown she believes that the regime will be toppled eventually.

“I can guarantee you that it will happen,” she said. “As you see we have this sort of large-scale protest almost every year now.”

