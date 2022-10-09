Iran: State television hacked live on air by hacking group

(Twitter / @EdalateAli1400/AFP vi)

Activists hacked an Iranian state broadcaster’s leading news programme with a message supporting anti-regime protests as demonstrations entered their fourth week in the country.

The Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) was broadcasting an appearance of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday evening, before abruptly cutting to a screen with photos of young women and girls who have been killed during the protests.

Among the images was a photo of Mahsa Amini, 22, whose death last month while in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police, has ignited a fierce backlash against the regime.

The screen also had Farsi text that read “the blood of our youths is on your hands” and a message urging Iranians to join the protests.

Hacking group called Edalat-e Ali claimed responsibility for the disruption.

The group also hacked into the Iranian state broadcaster’s website and posted an opposition message on the page earlier this year.

Protesters have regularly chanted “death to the dictator” and called for regime change during demonstrations across the country.

More than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested following weeks of unrest.

A human rights group said yesterday security forces were shooting at people in Kurdish cities Sanandaj and Saqez.

Women and girls have also torn off their headscarves in the protests but several are said to have been beaten to death by police, including Nika Tragic Nika Shakarami, 16, in Tehran.

Ms Amini was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strictly-enforced dress code.

Police said she had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be “convinced and educated,” state television said, denying allegations she was beaten.

Her family have denied the official account put forward by Iranian officials.