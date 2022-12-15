Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

Iran has imposed a 28-year jail term on a Belgian aid worker, stirring a bitter debate over a stalled prisoner exchange treaty between Tehran and Brussels.

Belgian ministers briefed 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele's distraught family late Tuesday after learning about the sentence from a call with Iran's justice minister.

"At the end of November we learned he would be sentenced in Iran to a prison term of 28 years for a series of fabricated crimes," justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told parliament.

Vandecasteele was arrested in February and is reportedly being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, in conditions Van Quickenborne described as "inhumane".

Belgium insists he is innocent, effectively held as a hostage in Tehran's efforts to force Belgium to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism.

Prisoner exchange programme

The justice minister told the Belgian parliament's justice committee, "Mr. Vandecasteele's arrest is a direct consequence of the condemnation of the [Iranian] diplomat by our country.

"Since the arrest of this person ... the threat emanating from Iran has greatly increased," he added.

News of Vandecasteele's sentence, which has not been publicly confirmed by Iranian authorities, has revived debate in Belgium over a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran.



