Iran says four dead in Evin prison fire as relatives gather outside

Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
·5 min read

Family members and protesters gathered outside the notorious Evin prison in Tehran on Sunday after a fire engulfed some of the building the night before, leading to the deaths of four prisoners and injuring a further 61.

The official death toll was released by Iranian state news agencies, which said the four died from smoke inhalation. Ten of the injured were hospitalised.

A small group of family members, demanding answers about the whereabouts of their incarcerated relatives, were eventually allowed to enter the prison to meet officials. Lawyers, including the prominent human rights lawyer Mostafa Nili, later reported the female prisoners were safe but that some prisoners had been taken away.

Loud explosions were heard at the start of the fire on Saturday, followed by the sound of gunfire, leading to conflicting reports about the source of the blaze and whether a breakout had been attempted.

Many of those arrested in the current spate of street protests over the death in custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, were taken to the jail in the Iranian capital.

The protests started with calls for an end to the compulsory hijab and the withdrawal of the morality police from the streets, but the social movement has grown into a broader rebellion against the entire theocratic regime.

Local media showed protests had continued on Saturday across Iran despite attempts by the authorities to claim they are largely a fiction of the west.

Initial reports suggested as many as eight prisoners were injured and one shot as prison guards brought the fire under control. Teargas was used on some of the inmates.

Anxious relations and friends had flocked to the prison on Saturday night but found the roads blocked by police. One tearful woman watching the events said: “It’s like God doesn’t exist any more, we’ve been praying for a month.”

The official state news agency reported the Tehran governor, Mohsen Mansouri, as saying the incident started after a fight broke out among prisoners.

“This fire was caused by a fight between some prisoners in a sewing workshop,” Mansouri said. “The workshop was set up to create jobs” for prisoners, he added.

He said “there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel”, citing a senior security official. The official said prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze.

He said the “rioters” were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict, mainly in wards 7 and 8. The officials claimed the episode had nothing to do with the recent unrest in the country.

Earlier the Fars news agency, which is close to the regime, claimed the explosions occurred after prisoners stepped on landmines on a hill inside the prison, but this account was later denied.

Iran’s most famous female political prisoners, many foreign dual nationals as well as reformist politicians such as Mostafa Tajzadeh, are held in the jail that for decades has been known for its brutal interrogation techniques and use of solitary confinement to break the spirit of captives.

As protests continued across Iran over the weekend an official inquiry by parliament published on Sunday said Amini had probably died after collapsing inside the police station due to a pre-existing neurological condition. It said there was no evidence of physical blows to her body or brain by the security forces. The inquiry did say the morality police needed to be equipped with body cameras.

It also called for the law on the hijab to be clarified since the penal code is too vague. The Amini family refused to cooperate with the inquiry on the basis that it had not been allowed to appoint any doctors.

Such are the levels of distrust within Iran it is unlikely the report’s findings will quell the protests that are into their fifth week and have led to as many as 200 deaths, including children and security officials.

The minister of education, Yousef Nouri, was also forced to deny a student had been killed by security forces in the city of Ardabil after some students refused to sing a version of the national anthem. He said no students were under arrest. The Coordinating Council of Trade Union Organizations of Iranian Educators issued a statement describing Nouri as incompetent and repressive: “A minister who sends his innocent students to the so-called reform and education centres not only has no understanding of education, but should be seen as an interrogator.”

Western officials do not think the protests have the critical mass to prompt a revolution. But the US president, Joe Biden, said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people demonstrating in Iran. The vice-president, Kamala Harris, and the USsecretary of state, Antony Blinken, in a sign of increased solidarity met some of the leading figures in the Iranian diaspora to discuss the protests, including the actor and Amnesty UK ambassador Nazanin Boniadi.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said: “On Saturday, Biden interfered for the umpteenth time in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran.

“Given the fact he neither enjoys trusted advisers nor a good memory, I remind him that Iran is so strong and steadfast that it would not give in to his cruel sanctions and idle threats.”

Latest Stories

  • Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters - ISNA

    Iran rejects U.S. President Joe Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on Sunday. "In recent days, the U.S. government and officials have tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses and in any way they can, and have supported the riots in our country and the creation of violence," Kanaani added.

  • Iran: Four killed and dozens injured after fire breaks out at notorious Tehran prison

    Four people have died and dozens have been injured after a fire broke out a notorious jail which houses political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran, the country’s judiciary said on Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible on Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard as the fire took hold at the jail where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori had been detained.

  • Blaze at Iran’s notorious Evin prison put out after fight and gunshots reported

    Witness say special forces joined firefighters at prison blacklisted by US for human rights abuses

  • Evin prison fire: Gunfire heard as huge blaze breaks out at notorious jail amid protests

    Eight people have been injured in the fire, state media says, adding that no one was killed

  • Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools

    MISSION, S.D. (AP) — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Solider was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.” She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwin

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir