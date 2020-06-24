Iran is ready for talks if U.S. apologises over nuclear pact, says Rouhani

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologises for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact between Iran and six world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions - saying the agreement did not do enough to contain Tehran's missile programme and regional influence.

"We have no problem with talks with the U.S., but only if Washington fulfils its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

"But we know these calls for talks with Tehran are just words and lies," he added.





(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)