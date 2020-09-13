Iran postpones Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's trial at last minute

A new trial of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian dual national detained in Iran for the past four years, has been postponed at the last minute.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, confirmed the news, which came as a surprise to both his wife and her London-based family. Her MP, Tulip Sidiq, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was relieved but also frustrated, angry and stressed.

The Labour MP added: “Once again she is being used as a bargaining chip.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe contacted the prosecutor’s office and her lawyer on Sunday morning after the official car due to take her to court did not arrive at her home. She was subsequently told by her lawyer the case would not be going ahead on Sunday. Her family said it had no reason to believe this was anything but a postponement on what is being described as a gruesome game of cat and mouse.

Zagahri-Ratcliffe had suddenly found herself facing a second round of charges in a Tehran revolutionary court that could lead to her being imprisoned for up to a further 10 years. Her lawyer has been given less than a week to prepare her defence.

Zagahri-Ratcliffe has been staying at her parents’ home in Tehran with an ankle tag that requires her to stay within 300 metres of the residence. Her six-year-old daughter is living in London with her father.

It is not known if private British diplomatic representations led to the postponement, but such delays are frequent in the Iranian legal system. Her fate has always seemed linked to wider UK-Iranian relations.

(April 3, 2016) Arrest in Tehran





Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is arrested at Imam Khomeini airport as she is trying to return to Britain after a holiday visiting family with her daughter, Gabriella.





(July 12, 2016) Release campaign begins





Her husband, Richard Radcliffe, delivers a letter to David Cameron in 10 Downing Street, demanding the government do more for her release.





(September 9, 2016) Sentenced





She is sentenced to five years in jail. Her husband says the exact charges are still being kept a secret.





(November 21, 2016) Hunger strike





Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's health deteriorates after she spends several days on hunger strike in protest at her imprisonment.





(April 24, 2017) Appeal fails





Iran’s supreme court upholds her conviction.





(November 1, 2017) Boris Johnson intervenes





Boris Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, tells a parliamentary select committee "When we look at what [she] was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism". Four days after his comments, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is returned to court, where his statement is cited in evidence against her. Her employers, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, deny that she has ever trained journalists, and her family maintain she was in Iran on holiday. Johnson is eventually forced to apologise for the "distress and anguish" his comments cause the family.





(November 12, 2017) Health concerns





Her husband reveals that Zaghari-Ratcliffe has fears for her health after lumps had been found in her breasts that required an ultrasound scan, and that she was now “on the verge of a nervous breakdown”.





(August 3, 2018) Hunt meets husband





New Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets with Richard Ratcliffe, and pledges "We will do everything we can to bring her home."





(August 23, 2018) Temporary release





She is granted a temporary three-day release from prison.





(January 14, 2019) Hunger strike





Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on hunger strike again, in protest at the withdrawal of her medical care.





(March 8, 2019) Diplomatic protection





The foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, takes the unusual step of granting her diplomatic protection – a move that raises her case from a consular matter to the level of a dispute between the two states.





(May 17, 2019) Travel warning





The UK upgrades its travel advice to British-Iranian dual nationals, for the first time advising against all travel to Iran. The advice also urges Iranian nationals living in the UK to exercise caution if they decide to travel to Iran.





(June 15, 2019) Hunger strike in London





Richard Ratcliffe joins his wife in a new hunger strike campaign. He fasts outside the Iranian embassy in London as she begins a third hunger strike protest in prison.





(June 29, 2019) Hunger strike ends

