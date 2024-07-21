Iran, Poland & Spain Stars Immediately Make A Positive Impression In Inter Milan Preseason

Striker Mehdi Taremi, midfielder Piotr Zielinski, and goalkeeper Josep Martinez have all made a positive first impression at Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Inter’s squad have been working hard in preseason training since last weekend.

And one big feature of this summer’s preseason has been the presence of some new signings in training right from the start.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has had a chance to evaluate three new signings.

Striker Taremi and goalkeeper Martinez were not involved in international duty. Therefore, both have been part of the training camp from day one.

And midfielder Zielinski, meanwhile, had an early exit from the Euros with Poland.

Naturally, going out at the group stage was a disappointment for Zielinski and Poland. However, an upside for Inter was that it meant that the 30-year-old is already back from his vacation and training.

Taremi, Zielinski & Martinez Make Immediate Impression In Inter Training

Striker Taremi has now been working with Inzaghi for a week.

The fact that the other senior strikers from last season have not been part of training thus far has meant that the Iranian international has had the chance to work one-on-one with Inzaghi.

And the coach has been very impressed with what he’s seen from Taremi during the week.

The Gazzetta report that there are echoes of former Lazio and Bayern Munich striker Miroslav Klose in what Taremi has demonstrated in preseason.

Inzaghi had worked with Klose right at the tail end of the German’s career at the Biancocelesti in 2016.

Similarly, the Gazzetta report, there are echoes of Edin Dzeko’s game in Taremi. The Bosnian spent two seasons as a key player for Inter under Inzaghi.

Meanwhile, Zielinski has also impressed Inzaghi with his hunger to fit into the team tactically.

And similarly, the Gazzetta report, there are positive early signs that Martinez can grow into the role of Inter’s first-choice goalkeeper in the long term.