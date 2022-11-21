Iran players didn't sing their national anthem at the World Cup: Here's why they refused

Iran's soccer players did not sing their country’s national anthem before the team's first match of the 2022 World Cup against England, an apparent nod to the protests that have spread worldwide following the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

Ahead of international matches, players for Iran usually sing their national anthem with their right hands on their heart. But during the Monday match, the players were seen in now-viral footage with their arms around each other’s shoulders as they stood silently.

Iran’s state TV cut away from the apparent demonstration, showing a wide shot of the soccer pitch instead of a closer shot of the players, the Associated Press confirmed.

Footage of the moment has been viewed millions of times across social media platforms.

Iran’s participation in the World Cup comes during a crackdown on a nationwide women’s right protest movement. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was in custody after being arrested by Iran’s morality police. She was detained for not properly covering her hair with a headscarf, or hijab.

During the Monday match, Iran’s players also did not celebrate their two goals, a move that has spread in Iranian league matches since the protests started.

“We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy,” Iran captain Ehsan Hajisafi told reporters at a press conference. “We are here, but it does not mean that we should not be their voice or we should not respect them.

“Whatever we are is from them. We have to fight. We have to perform the best we can and score goals and to present the bereaved people of Iran with the results. And I hope that the conditions change towards the expectations of the people.”

Iran lost the Monday match to England 6-2. Some fans in Doha wore t-shirts and waved signs saying “Woman, Life, Freedom,” which has become a mantra of the uprising.

