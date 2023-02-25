If Iran has plans to murder Jews on UK soil, where is the outrage?

Tom Tugendhat speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader - Yui Mok/PA

Most people in Britain would be horrified if they were told they don’t give a damn about whether Jews are murdered on home soil. And rightly so – such indifference would be starkly at odds with what it means to be a decent person on the most basic level.

And yet last week, when astonishing news emerged of a plot by the Iranian regime to kill a number of UK-based Jews and Israelis in the event of Israel being forced to strike Tehran and I sent the link round to a range of friends, many (though not all) of whom were non-Jews, the response was a big fat silence.

The Government seems to have paid marginally more attention. It is reported that late last week a range of responses were being considered, including closing the British embassy in Tehran.

But what happens, or doesn’t, in long corridors in Whitehall isn’t what counts. Or not entirely. And so, back to my friends. I wasn’t sure if they’d read what I’d sent. If they had, their total lack of bother would make more sense. Surely, they’d have been bowled over by the fact that Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, warned that between 2020 and 2022, Iran had agents mapping key members of the Jewish community in Britain in order to carry out revenge murders should Israel attack, an eventuality that isn’t all that unlikely. Iran is deadly serious in its genocidal hatred of Israel, having sworn more than once to wipe it off the map. Children in Iranian schools are made to chant: “death to Israel”.

Mr Tugendhat told the Jewish Chronicle that the intelligence was gathered as “a preparation for future lethal threats”, to be carried out by criminal gangs.

The outcome of such threats might have included the execution of people I know. Yet if one or two of my correspondents expressed shock, the general sense was a collective shrug.

I’m not sure the generous interpretation – that they simply didn’t read it – holds. They read a lot of things, particularly things about targeted minorities in Britain. Indeed, many of the shruggers are devoted Guardian readers, committed to monitoring every possible slight against Muslims or people of colour. But a plot to murder British Jews? Apparently not worth so much as an exclamation mark. No single non-responder harbours any bad feeling whatsoever to any individual Jew for being a Jew, I am sure of it. I wouldn’t be friends with such people if they did.

But such are the strange logics of anti-Semitism, that doesn’t change the most likely explanation for their lack of interest, surprise or outrage.

Previous ages had different excuses for legitimising the harming, or killing, of Jews, wherever they were. Our age, all around the world, has Israel, and it’s hard not to suspect that a plot to murder Jews, and Israelis abroad, in retaliation for Israel’s actions against a deranged bloodthirsty theocracy obsessed with nuking it, elicits a sense of unconscious understanding. In the cultural imagination, Israel – maligned and slandered for years over and above any other nation on Earth – deserves what it gets. And therefore so do all “Zionists”, the word bandied around to mean “Jews” by anti-Semites the world over – including many members of the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

But back to that apathy. What do people on the caring Left, or activists, or young agitators for social justice, care about? They care about the rights of men to gain protected access to women’s loos and changing rooms under guise of “identity”. They care about blocking motorways and gluing themselves to railings and airports in order to “raise awareness” of how Britain is hastening the world’s end simply by being an industrialised nation. They care about “micro aggressions”, which can include the suspect raising of an eyebrow, and about stopping children from reading Roald Dahl’s uncensored stories because they’re mean.

They care, in other words, about rubbish, cooked-up dramas that have no bearing on reality. In the context of such priorities, it is no wonder that Tehran’s sinister plots barely get a look in.

Nader Talebzadeh, known as Iran’s Dr Goebbels, was reported to have said in a meeting in Tehran in the presence of undercover British Jew, Catherine Perez-Shakdam, that the goal of getting criminal gangs to commit the executions was “to make the Diaspora pay a price”.

If this isn’t enough to interest people, perhaps they should be concerned by Iran’s direction of travel more generally. Last November, Ken McCallum, MI5’s director-general, said intelligence services had foiled no fewer than 10 Iranian assassination plots in the space of a single year.

It is commonplace among Left-wing Jews these days to repeat some of the most insidious slanders of the often violently anti-Israel hard Left – that Israel has nothing to do with them and that it is anti-Semitic not only to hold them accountable to its actions but to link them in any way – especially through political conviction or, God forbid, affection or gratitude for its existence.

As Iran has helpfully shown the world, Jewish attachment to Israel is the one thing anti-Semites get right. Whether we like it or not, Jews are implicated in the existence, actions, ups, downs and the future of the Jewish homeland.