Iran opposition event scrapped after US warns of security threat

An Iranian opposition summit at which Liam Fox, the former defence secretary, had been due to speak was cancelled on Friday night after the US warned of a credible security threat.

The Free Iran World Summit, organised by the exiled Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) dissident group, had been set to be held over the weekend near Durris in Albania, but was called off amid concerns it would be targeted.

The event’s intended speakers had to be moved to a safe location inside Albania. The US embassy there had earlier warned its citizens against attending, telling them to “avoid the event, be aware of their surroundings and keep a low profile”.

The warning came shortly after the Belgian parliament ratified a prisoner swap treaty with Iran that may result in the extradition of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years for his role in a plot to bomb the 2018 Free Iran World Summit.

Organisers said the decision to postpone was made upon recommendations by the Albanian government “and due to terrorist threats and conspiracies”.

On Monday, Albania reported a cyber attack on its servers that the government called “a synchronised criminal attack from abroad”. Pro-government media reported that Iran was responsible. Albania hosts around 3,000 exiled Iranians belonging to MEK.

‘Defective’ nuclear deal

Dr Fox had been set to speak alongside Stephen Harper, a former prime minister of Canada, Guy Verhofstadt, a former prime minister of Belgium, and John Bolton, an ex-US national security adviser.

He was due to deliver a speech critical of the Islamic Republic’s rulers and the “defective” Iran nuclear deal that Joe Biden’s administration is trying to revive.

“It does not stop Iran from becoming a nuclear state, it merely postpones it,” Dr Fox was expected to say, in comments shared with The Telegraph.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned in an interview on Friday that Iran’s nuclear programme was “galloping ahead”.

In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency’s monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Mr Grossi said at the time this could deal a “fatal blow” to chances of reviving the deal after the US pulled out in 2018.

He said he was concerned and worried about the weeks with no visibility, adding: “The agency needed to reconstruct a database, without which any agreement will rest on a very fragile basis, because if we don’t know what’s there how can we determine how much material to export, how many centrifuges to leave unused?”

Iran has breached many of the deal’s limits on its nuclear activities since Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. It is enriching uranium to close to weapons-grade.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, was quoted on Friday as saying his country and the US were very close to a deal to revive the 2015 accord, but that Tehran needed US guarantees to avoid getting “bitten twice”.