Iran nuclear deal: US agrees to join talks brokered by EU

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/AFP/Getty Images

The US has agreed to take part in multilateral talks with Iran hosted by the EU, with the aim of negotiating a return by both countries to the 2015 nuclear deal that is close to falling apart in the wake of the Trump administration.

The state department spokesperson, Ned Price, said the US would accept the invitation of the EU high representative for discussions with Iran and the five other countries that agreed the joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA), by which Iran accepted strict constraints on its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Related: Iran disappointed over Biden administration's refusal to lift sanctions

“Until we sit down and talk, nothing’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean that when we sit down and talk we’re going to succeed,” a senior state department official said. “We do know that if you don’t take that step, the situation is just going to go from bad to worse.”

Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed escalating punitive sanctions on Iran. In response Iran progressively shrugged off JCPOA constraints on uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities.

Since Joe Biden’s inauguration both countries have signalled their readiness to re-enter the agreement, but have differed on who should make the first move. The leadership in Iran has indicated preparedness to negotiate a step-by-step approach of “compliance for compliance”.

The Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, did not fully reject the offer of talks in his response on Friday, but there are likely to be highly charged discussions in Tehran about how to respond to the limited US olive branch that offers no promise of lifting sanctions at this stage.

“As soon as we see steps by the United States and Europe to implement their commitments, we will react immediately and return to our commitments,” Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, tweeted: “US must act: lift sanctions. We will respond.”

Story continues

Reminder: Because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1.



It is now ONLY Iran and P4+1.



Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up.



Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions.



We WILL respond.



Here is the key sequence: #CommitActMeet — Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) February 19, 2021

US officials have said in briefings they are willing to discuss lifting some sanctions or curbs on the Iranian economy, but this must be done face-to-face.

The talks have been announced at a time of growing tension, as Iran has increased its use of advanced centrifuges, begun making small quantities of uranium metal (essential for building warheads) and threatened to expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency next week.

Zarif said Iran had briefed the UN inspectorate that it was acting in response to measures taken by the US and Europe. “Europeans should pay attention to the fact that pressure on Iran does not work and worthless statements are useless,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian media picked up on a remark from the British Middle East minister, James Cleverly, to the BBC that Iran had violated the nuclear deal and “must return to compliance’, pointing out it made no reference to the US being out of compliance with the agreement when Trump had left it altogether.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Friday welcomed the US move to join talks. “Now is the time for realpolitik and diplomacy,” he said in a message to the US. “The sooner you and your Iranian colleagues as well as other JCPOA participants start pragmatic discussions on the way out of the current unfortunate situation the better.”

He pointedly adopted a neutral position on how talks restart: “Childish disputes about who must make the first step are absolutely counterproductive. The process needs to be carefully synchronised.”

The invitation to talks came shortly after the US and the European JCPOA participants – the UK, France and Germany – issued a joint statement calling on Iran to return to compliance, to refrain from expelling inspectors and appealing for a return to diplomacy.

As part of an apparently choreographed series of moves, Enrique Mora, the EU political director and lead negotiator, minutes later tweeted an invitation to talks.

“The JCPOA at a critical moment,” Mora wrote. “Intense talks with all participants and the US. I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward.”

Three hours later Price issued a statement accepting the invitation.

At the same time, the US mission to the UN formally dissociated itself from a claim made by the Trump administration in September that UN sanctions on Iran had been reimposed – a claim almost every other nation ignored.

The US has also dropped special restrictions on Iranian diplomats in New York imposed by the Trump administration, that limited them to the Iranian mission, the ambassador’s residence, the airport and a six-block radius around the UN. They will now be subject to the limits that were in force before the Trump era, a 25-mile radius around midtown Manhattan.

US officials said the timing and location of the talks would be up to the EU hosts, and warned they were unlikely to lead to a quick breakthrough.

“We’re not going to resolve this unilaterally. We’re not going to resolve this in a vacuum. We’re not going to resolve it by assuming that one side is going to take steps on its own,” a senior state department official said. “The only way this is going to happen – if it is going to happen – I assume will be a painstaking additional process.”

“It will take some time for both sides to agree what they will define as ‘compliance for compliance’.”