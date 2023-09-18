Iran frees five wrongfully detained Americans as part of Biden-brokered deal

(EPA/Reuters)

Five Americans who have spent years being wrongfully detained in Iran have been released from custody and are heading home, US officials have said.

An official briefed on the situation said on Monday that the quintet of newly-released detainees were en route to the Qatari capital of Doha on a Qatari aircraft which departed from Tehran earlier in the day.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the release “will hopefully be completed” alongside the other elements of the deal during a press conference on state-run Press TV on Monday.

Three of the formerly wrongfully detained Americans — Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi — have been held in Iranian custody for more than five years. The names of the remaining two US nationals who are now heading home have not been publicly released by the US government due to privacy considerations.

The release of the five Americans is part of a multi-pronged agreement negotiated with the aid of Qatari officials, under which the US is also freeing several Iranian nationals who have been in custody on charges relating to sanctions violations.

The US has also agreed to allow South Korean officials to transfer $6 billion in Iranian-owned funds that have been frozen in that country’s banks to restricted accounts in Qatar by way of Swiss financial institutions.

The funds have reportedly come from petroleum sales made during the Trump administration pursuant to a programme allowing Iran to sell some oil with proceeds going to humanitarian relief purposes. American officials have said the funds, which have been transferred to Qatar, will be used only for humanitarian purchases under monitoring by the US Treasury Department.