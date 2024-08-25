Iran FIFA World Cup Star Proclaims: ‘I’m Here To Help Inter Milan’ & Hints At Strike Trio With Argentina & France Stars

Striker Mehdi Taremi is happy to be able to make his contribution to Inter Milan.

The Iranian international spoke to Italian broadcaster DAZN, via FCInterNews, following the team’s 2-0 win over Lecce. He also praised teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan and talked about the possibility of playing in a strike trio.

Taremi made his first ever start in Serie A yesterday evening.

It proved to be an effective outing for the 32-year-old. He may not have gotten himself on the scoresheet, but his fingerprints were on the 2-0 Inter victory.

It was Taremi who flicked the ball on for Matteo Darmian to score the Nerazzurri’s opener.

And all throughout the match, the former Porto striker gave Inter a presence in attack.

Taremi showed exactly why Inter signed him. Even with captain Lautaro Martinez out with an injury, the Nerazzurri had a real reference point in attack.

Mehdi Taremi: “I’m Here To Help Inter Milan”

After the match, Taremi said that “I’m here to make my contribution in a team where there are already a lot of stars.”

“I give my all in training,” the Iranian went on.

“And I do everything to do a good job with my teammates.”

Taremi noted that “I was often on the bench at Porto at first. But then my level rose, and I started to get playing time.”

“Here, my goal is to help the team. And also to aim to get a starting spot.”

Meanwhile, Taremi also gave his thoughts on the possibility of a strike trio with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

That is a front three that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had tested against Genoa last weekend.

“That’s a question for the coach, not me,” Taremi said.

“I always give my all, whether it’s for ninety minutes or ten minutes.”

And Taremi also noted that “I appreciate Mkhitaryan, and all my teammates. They’re helping me to improve day by day.”

“They believe in my quality, and then I try to improve.”

Of the Inter teammate who has helped him the most, Taremi named “Mkhi.”

“Right from the first day in training, he’s also helped me with translations.”