Iran carries out first known execution over anti-government protests

Iran has conducted the first known execution in relation to the anti-government protests that have rocked the country, hanging a man who was found guilty by a revolutionary court of “waging war against God” under sharia law.

Mohsen Shekari had been sentenced to death for allegedly blocking a street and wounding a member of the pro-regime Basij militia on 25 September, during the early phase of the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

State media published a video of what it said was Shekari’s confession, in which he appeared with a bruise on his right cheek. He admitted to striking a member of the Basij militia with a knife and to blocking a road with his motorbike alongside one of his friends.

The court found that he had used the weapon “with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society”. He appealed against the verdict, but it was upheld by the supreme court on 20 November.

His family waited outside the jail where he was executed, seeking news of his fate.

An uncle of Shekari told the Guardian that the family had not been given his body and accused the authorities of starting “a familiar game to torture”. Tehran has previously withheld the bodies of dead protesters.

The uncle said the family were told Shekhari’s body had been sent to two cemeteries, but that when they went there, they were told otherwise. The family had now “returned home, where they are waiting for their call to see what happened to his body”, he said.

“Mohsen was athletic and strong; when he saw the security forces attacking the protesters, he removed the guardrail from the side of the highway and placed it in the middle of the street to block the security forces’ way,” the uncle said.

Rights groups have said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, urged a strong international reaction, “otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters”.

He tweeted that Shekari had been “sentenced to death in show trials without any due process” and said: “This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”

In one of the first international reactions, Austria’s foreign ministry said the execution was “disproportional and inhumane” and urged the Iranian government to “stop all further executions” related to the protests.

The British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said he was “outraged” by news of the execution, while German’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said the Iranian regime’s “inhumanity knows no bounds”.

“Mohsen Shekari was sentenced and executed in a perfidious summary procedure because he disagreed with the regime,” Baerbock said. “But the threat of execution will not suffocate people’s desire for freedom.”

As many as 21 people have now been charged with sentences that are likely to carry the death penalty. Hundreds of others have been killed during the protests.

On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a branch of the military, praised the judiciary for its tough stand and urged it to move swiftly and decisively to issue judgments for defendants accused of “crimes against the security of the nation and Islam”.

The spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary, Masoud Setayeshi, announced on Tuesday that five people indicted in the killing of a Basij member, Rouhollah Ajamian, had been sentenced to death in a verdict they can appeal against.

Amnesty International condemned the sentences: “The Iranian authorities must immediately quash all death sentences, refrain from seeking the imposition of the death penalty and drop all charges against those arrested in connection with their peaceful participation in protests.”

Interviewed in the reformist newspaper Etemad, Taghi Azadarmaki, a sociology professor, said: “If the system punishes the protesters, people’s behaviour will become radical and their patience will end. The news of issuing death sentences and long-term prisons is dangerous. If this trend continues, people will tend towards fundamentalist changes.”

In a move to engage with students who have been at the heart of the protests, senior politicians went to the campus at the University of Tehran on the annual students’ day this week to try to launch a dialogue. However, the mayor of Tehran was confronted by students who accused the regime of corruption and lies. He angrily shouted at them when a group walked out demanding the release of their fellow students.

Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, was equally uncompromising, arriving to address an almost entirely male audience during an event held with tight security at the university. He claimed that the protests had nothing to do with economic or cultural grievances, but were a plot by the US to bring down Iran.