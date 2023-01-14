Iran executes Iranian-British national over spying claims

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its Defense Ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said late on Friday Iran must not follow through with the execution - a call echoed by the US State Department. Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his release.

Mizan said in a Tweet early on Saturday the sentence had been carried out, without saying when.

"Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service ... was executed,” it said.

The report accused Akbari, arrested in 2019, of receiving 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds and $50,000 for spying.

'Forced confession'

In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.

Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran which authorities blamed at the time on Israel.



