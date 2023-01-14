Iran executes British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari

Alireza Akbari was sentenced to death in Iran - KHABARONLINE

Iran has executed the British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

Mr Akbari was an Iranian former deputy defence minister who was arrested in 2019 and accused of espionage for MI6 related to past nuclear talks between Iran and western nations, according to reports.

He denied the charge and said he was tortured and forced to confess on camera to crimes he did not commit.

Iranian state media announced on Saturday that Mr Akbari had been put to death.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday morning, Rishi Sunak said he was "appalled".

"This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people," said the Prime Minister. "My thoughts are with Alireza's friends and family."

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the "barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms".

My thoughts are with Alireza Akbari’s family. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 14, 2023

Iran’s Supreme Court sentenced the Iranian-British citizen to death on charges of spying for the United Kingdom.

His family had travelled to see him one last time during the week after he was handed the death penalty for “corruption on Earth and for harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence”.

On Friday, Mr Cleverly had appealed to Iranian authorities not to go ahead with Mr Akbari's execution.

"The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely," he had written on Twitter.

"Iran must not follow through with their brutal threat of execution."