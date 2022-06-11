Iran ‘dangerously’ close to completing nuclear weapons programme

Ebrahim Raisi - PRESIDENT OFFICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Iran is "dangerously" close to finishing its nuclear weapons programme and will soon get its hand on a bomb unless the West stands up to the regime, Israel's prime minister has told The Telegraph.

As Israeli officials said Western allies were "waking up" to the threat of Iran becoming a nuclear power, Naftali Bennett called on Britain to keep up the pressure on Tehran's leaders.

"Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate and moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons," Mr Bennett told The Telegraph this week.

It comes as Iran is said to have begun enriching uranium at levels of more than 60 per cent, which would provide enough material to build a bomb. Tehran denies it is building nuclear weapons.

A nuclear-armed Iran would represent another major global security threat while the West is engaged in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Iran resumed work on its nuclear programme after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Obama-era nuclear deal in 2018.

Talks in Vienna on restoring the pact have stalled, and Western officials suspect Iran has concluded that it will gain maximum leverage on lifting sanctions once it completes the programme.

The Telegraph understands that Israel has asked Britain to consider a "tripwire" mechanism to further deter Iran from obtaining the bomb. This would hit Iran with greater sanctions if it continued on a path towards nuclear weapons or, in the event of a nuclear deal, if it resumed the programme at a later stage.

Israel Hayom, an Israeli newspaper, reported that Iran already had enough fissile material to make nuclear bombs, citing anonymous Israeli government sources. However a source familiar with the Iranian nuclear programme said this was likely to be an exaggeration.

Mr Bennett told The Telegraph that the world must confront Iran over its nuclear weapons programme.

"Without pressure from the west, the Islamic regime in Iran could get their hands on a nuclear bomb very soon. The world must take a firm stance and tell the Islamic regime in Iran: no nukes, no sanctions. Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped," he said.



Western diplomats are already starting to abandon hope of reviving the Iran nuclear deal as they recognise the regime is secretly building a nuclear bomb, officials in Israel believe.



Government sources said that the West appears to be approaching a tipping point where it no longer trusts Iran's claim that it is developing a peaceful energy programme.



This week, the UN's atomic agency said Tehran was failing to cooperate on investigations into its nuclear programme.



Iranian officials have turned off at least two surveillance cameras used by the agency, the IAEA, to monitor nuclear sites in what appeared to be a preemptive retaliation for the IAEA warning.

How the nuclear deal unravelled

In 2015 Iran signed a nuclear deal with world powers limiting uranium enrichment and nuclear stockpiles so that it would not amass enough material for an atomic weapon until 2030.

The slow collapse of the joint comprehensive plan of action – as the nuclear deal is known – has increased tensions between the hardliners ruling Iran and the United States and its regional allies.

Donald Trump abandoned the deal and announced a new “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions aimed at crippling Iran’s economy and forcing it to negotiate a more stringent agreement.

But instead of being brought to heel, Iran responded by progressively walking back from its commitments under the 2015 agreement.

In stages Tehran resumed its enrichment of uranium, restarted research and development of advanced centrifuges, and drastically increased its stockpile of nuclear fuel. Estimates of Iran’s “breakout time” – the duration needed for it to amass enough nuclear material to build a nuclear bomb – have decreased from months to weeks.

Iran still insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and there is no publicly available evidence suggesting that it is actually preparing to transform its stockpile of enriched nuclear fuel into an atomic weapon.

But an alarmed Israel has always maintained it would not wait until it is too late to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. In the past few years a series of mysterious assassinations and sabotage incidents at Iranian nuclear facilities have carried the hallmark of Mossad operations.

In November 2020, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, was assassinated on a country road outside Tehran by a robot machine gun that self-destructed after successful carrying out its operation.

In April 2021, the day after Iran activated advanced centrifuges – restricted under the JCPOA at the Natanz nuclear plant, the uranium enrichment site was hit by a large explosion that destroyed the power system that supplied underground centrifuges, setting back Iran's enrichment capabilities by at least nine months. Natanz had also been targeted in July of the previous year, with concealed explosives that had been smuggled into the facility months earlier.

Israel has not publicly claimed these operations, complicating Iran’s decisions over how to respond. Tehran feels it must retaliate to impose a cost to deter further attacks, while limiting escalation and the impact on JCPOA negotiations. The result has been a shadow war on shipping in the region, with dozens of civilian vessels linked to Israel and Iran targeted in tit–for-tat attacks involving mines, drones and commandos.

Joe Biden came to power promising to restore the agreement. The parties began negotiations in Vienna last April, with the United States participating indirectly after distrustful Iranian diplomats refused to meet them face-to-face.

After coming tantalisingly close to agreement, talks have been at an impasse since March over the final details.

On Thursday, after the UN nuclear watchdog lambasted Iran for its continued failure to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites, Tehran retaliated by announcing it was removing nearly all of the monitoring equipment installed under the JCPOA.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, that Tehran's removal this week of 27 cameras monitoring its nuclear sites could deal a "fatal blow" to chances of reviving the agreement.