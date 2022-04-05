Iran Breakfast Cereals Market Reach USD 473.72 Million by 2029 | Global Iran Breakfast Cereals Industry Register a CAGR of 4.2% by (2022-2029)

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Iran Breakfast Cereals Market are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Shirin Maharana Company (Hong Kong), OBST S.A. (Poland), TakMakaron (Iran), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), ShirinAsal (Iran) and many more players profiled.

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iran breakfast cereals market size is predicted to reach USD 473.72 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 342.47 million in 2021 and USD 356.21 million in 2022. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Iran Breakfast Cereals Market, 2022-2029”. The rise of the global breakfast cereal market is essentially driving the breakfast cereal market in Iran. Due to the adoption of Western dietary trends, consumers across the country are favoring nutritious and on-the-go breakfast options. Healthy eating is being driven by the rising trend of reducing the risk of certain chronic diseases and preserving health and wellness via mindful consumption. As a result of this understanding, the demand for morning cereals has skyrocketed.

COVID-19 Impact-

Sudden Outbreak of Coronavirus to Disrupt Raw Material Supply Chains

The pandemic has boosted sales and demand for a variety of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including breakfast cereals that are considered vital in people's daily lives around the world. Consumers hurried to stores to stockpile critical groceries, resulting in a rise in packaged food sales in the early months. As the number of COVID-19 instances rises, people hoard non-perishable foods, such as breakfast cereals, to avoid leaving the house. The demand for ready-to-eat packaged foods has risen as a result. Many global morning cereal firms experienced a huge stock jump within a week after the lockout, according to reports.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

List of Key Market Players:

  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Shirin Maharana Company (Hong Kong)

  • OBST S.A. (Poland)

  • TakMakaron (Iran)

  • Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

  • ShirinAsal (Iran)

Segments-

On the basis of product type, the Iran breakfast cereals industry is bifurcated into hot cereals and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) cereals. By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Report Coverage-

The study covers both quantitative and qualitative market analysis. It also includes a thorough examination of demand, market size, market statistics, and growth rates for all the segments. An overview of the parent market, competitive landscape, market opportunity, and recent industry advancements, such as base expansion and major industry trends, are among the critical insights offered in the study.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

Drivers & Restraints-

Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience Food and On-The-Go Snacks

The rising popularity of convenience foods, on-the-go snacking, and ready-to-eat meals is fueling the expansion of the breakfast cereal market in Iran. Consumers desire for on-the-go items that deliver rapid nutrition and a sense of fullness in a busy schedule is mostly driven by modern-day stressed and chaotic lifestyles. Cereals are becoming a popular breakfast choice due to their quick preparation time and satisfying taste. Breakfast cereal demand is projected to be driven by the country's tendency of westernization. However, the rising demand for whole grain and organic products puts the breakfast cereal business at risk of price variations in cereal grains, which may eventually impede the Iran breakfast cereals market growth.

According to the IFIC's food and health survey, consumers buying food products for good health effects grew to 60% in 2020, up from 55% in 2015. The graphical representation depicts a favorable shift in healthy food purchasing patterns due to an increased understanding of the impact of food consumption on overall health and wellness. Consumer demand for healthier foods to maintain overall health and lower the risk of certain lifestyle-related chronic health disorders is also propelling the market. Iran is predicted to have the second-highest per capita disposable income in the Middle East, after the UAE, according to industry sources. Consumers can now spend more on healthy products to maintain and improve their health due to increased per capita income levels. In the food aisles, shoppers continue to seek healthier alternatives. Micronutrient-fortified foods, such as vitamins and minerals, are gaining popularity as a way to combat micronutrient shortages and promote general health.

Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Iran Breakfast Cereals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • RTE Cereals

        • Hot Cereals

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Partnership with Relevant Stakeholders to Gain Market Dominance

Imports from global companies such as Kellogg's Company and Nestle S.A. dominate the Iran breakfast cereals market share. Kellogg's Company and Nestle S.A. control roughly 65-75% of the breakfast cereal market in Iran. Kellogg's is the market leader in Iran, according to our early discussions with industry experts, with a market share of 50-54%.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/iran-breakfast-cereals-market-106560

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Breakfast Cereal Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Hot Cereal, RTE (ready-to-eat) Cereals), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Retailers), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Breakfast Drink Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gluten-Free, Starch, Lactose-Free, High Fiber, High Protein), By Flavor (Banana, Strawberry, Coffee, Chocolate, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn| Facebook |Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Global LED Lens Market 2022-2028: Manufactures, Types, Applications, Size, Shares, Trends, Regions, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Regional Analysis

    Estimated growth USD 2235.4 million in 2022, and is forecast to size of USD 6158.4 million by 2028Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LED Lens Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. LED Lens market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in t

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Flames' Gaudreau named second star, Habs' Caufield top rookie for March

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie. Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth car

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Matthews has 3 goals, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season — from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive's mark set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving hi

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the idle

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Matthews scores 50th goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Jets

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. The sniper, who buried his team's sixth goal into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation, is the first Leaf to hit the half-century mark since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94. William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.