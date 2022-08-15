Iran blames Salman Rushdie and his supporters for stabbing

An Iranian government official denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on Rushdie - Evan Agostini

Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for the author’s life-threatening stabbing, a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday in the country’s first official response to the attack.

Iran’s government had remained silent on the attack until today, when the government official “absolutely denied” the country’s involvement in the stabbing.

"Regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than himself and his supporters worthy of reproach, reproach and condemnation...No one has the right to accuse Iran in this regard," Nasser Kanaani said in a televised press briefing on Monday morning.

Mr Kanaani said that the government had no other information on the stabbing other than what has been reported in the media.

The government official did, however, warn that freedom of speech does not justify the kind of religious insults that were derived from Mr Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, the novel that caused Iran’s former supreme leader to issue a fatwa against him in the 1980s.

Hadi Matar is accused of carrying out the stabbing attack - Gene J. Puskar

For long-time supporter and friend of Mr Rushdie, Alan Yentob, the attack gave a “timely reminder” to the importance of freedom of expression

“I know Salman very, very well, I was with him on the day of the fatwa and those years in which he couldn’t live without having those people with him in his home, in his house, 24/7,” old friend and former TV executive Alan Yentob told the BBC on Monday.

“I’m hoping that isn’t going to have to happen again but we’ll see,” he said in response to the attack.

Mr Rushdie remembers Alan Yentob helping him flee the press in a BBC car just hours after the fatwa - and calls for his death - was issued against him by Ayatollah Khomeini, in his 2012 memoir Joseph Anton.

The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has denied attempted murder.

Mr Rushdie was taken off a ventilator on Saturday, though his son Zafar Rushdie says he remains in a “critical condition”.

“The road to recovery has begun,” and “will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction,” his agent Andrew Wylie said on Sunday.