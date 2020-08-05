iQSTEL Settles With Two Debt Holders at $0.11/Share, Over 50% Premium to the Market

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, continues cleaning up the balance sheet with further debt reductions. Two existing debt holders, BHP Capital NY Inc and Jefferson Street Capital LLC, have agreed to an exchange at a premium to the current market, $0.11/sh, settling the debts in full.



The debts are fully settled, this includes any and all interest, fees, warrants, etc. Originally the debt included a 50% discount to market conversion rate, interest and other provisions. By settling at $0.11/share, iQSTEL and shareholders not only benefit from the debt reduction but this premium to market shows serious confidence in the ability of iQSTEL management to continue executing on their business plan. Any remaining share reserves will be canceled with the transfer agent. Complete details are available in the 8-K.

Mr. Iglesias stated, “Over the last few months we have reached a number of settlements with our creditors as disclosed in 8-K’s and subsequent news releases. We thank BHP and Jefferson for their assistance when we needed it and their continued belief in our company now that we have ‘turned the corner’ and shown net income in our subsidiaries as discussed in last week’s press release.“

iQSTEL 8-K filing:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14308755&guid=bAnFUqzm3kG1o3h

