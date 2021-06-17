IQST – iQSTEL Announces New Electric Vehicle Division Expanding On ALYI Initiative

New York, New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the company has undertaken the launch of a new, dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) Division to expand beyond the work started in conjunction with iQSTEL’s initiative with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI).

See latest news from ALYI:

ALYI EV Rideshare And Self-Drive Rental Pilot On Track Targeting $4 Billion African Market

iQSTEL is working with ALYI’s MODUS EV design team to create an EV-Battery, IoTSmartEV device and Motorcycle Dashboard Display.



Now iQSTEL plans to build a One-Stop-Shop (O-S-S) to offer an overall, comprehensive EV Battery solution to include Battery Chargers, Battery Management Software (BMS), integrated Internet of Things (IoT) and Motorcycle Dashboard Displays.

The new iQSTEL EV Battery Division will benefit ALYI with our investment in new resources and focus. At the same time, it will diversify iQSTEL and expand our overall growth potential across Latin America and Africa.

Look for more news soon on our EV Battery Division business and marketing plan.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Story continues

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com



