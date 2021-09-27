iQoo Z5 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras Launched in India

iQoo has launched the launch of iQoo Z5 5G in India just days after unveiling the smartphone in China. The new device comes with an upgraded processor from Qualcomm and retains triple rear cameras at the back. Moreover, the screen size has also been increased to 6.67 inches from the 6.58-inch display on the predecessor iQoo Z3 5G. The phone will be available to buy on Amazon India during its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale event.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z5 5G sports a larger 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out-of-the-box. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera system on iQoo Z5 5G houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

Other notable features include 5G, tri-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz) Bluetooth v5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z5 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support via USB Type-C port. Its price in India starts at Rs 23,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model and goes up to Rs 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. In China, the phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB option. The phone comes in Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn colour options, and its sale will start from October 3 during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. On the other hand, the previous-gen iQoo Z3 5G is available at Rs 19,990 for the base 6GB RAM variant and Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM model.

