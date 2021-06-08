iQoo Z3 with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 768G chipset launched at a starting price of Rs 19,990

iQoo has launched iQoo Z3 in India today at a starting price of Rs 19,990. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset and support for 55 W fast charging. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. The company has emphasised the fact that the smartphone is aimed at Gen-Z consumers.

iQoo Z3 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,990, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,990 and the 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 22,990. It comes in Cyber Blue and Ace Black colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, they can also get Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupons.

Thanks to everyone who was a part of iQOO Z3 5G Launch. We hope you are #FullyLoaded with excitement to get your hands on it. Be sure to check out our exclusive launch offers!#FullyLoaded #iQOOZ3 pic.twitter.com/iTykPUb5SW " iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 8, 2021

iQoo Z3 specifications

iQoo Z3 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,408 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset. The company says that it is the first smartphone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 768G processor. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Story continues

In terms of camera, iQoo Z3 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

iQ00 Z3 is equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

Also See: iQoo Z3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G confirmed to launch in India on 8 June

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, Realme X7 Pro to Vivo V21 5G: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (May 2021)

Apple iPhone SE, OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (June 2021)

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.