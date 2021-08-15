iQOO 8 Pro With 8GB RAM & Snapdragon 888+ SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report

BBK Group-owned smartphone maker iQOO will officially launch its iQOO 8 flagship series. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website with a model number Vivo V2141A which has revealed some of its key specs. As per a report, this device is said to be the iQOO 8 Pro phone. The listing reveals that the handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm's 3.00 GHz processor. The clocking rates and Lahaina codename reveals that it will come with a Snapdragon 888+ chipset. iQOO 8 Pro Teased To Get 50W Wireless Charging, iQOO 8 Series To Feature 120W Fast Charging.

The listing also reveals that the upcoming handset will be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and will run on Android 11 OS.

Another Vivo phone with V2136A model number was certified by 3C recently with a 120W fast charger. This device might be released as the vanilla iQOO 8.

The iQOO 8 Pro phone will come equipped with a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 LTPO AMOLED panel with curved edges that offers a 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be offered with up to 256GB of in-built storage.

iQOO 8 Pro might be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. For optics, the iQOO 8 Pro is said to get a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 16MP telephoto shooter.