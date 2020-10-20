1933 Industries Partners with Orchid Ventures to Launch the Orchid Essentials Brand in Nevada

Launches Orchid Essentials Products into robust Nevada market

market Creates exclusive supplier of PurTec's Emissions Tested Vaporizer Hardware

Leverages 1933 Industries' state-of-the-art cultivation and leading extraction capabilities

Establishes long-term partnership for future pipeline of products

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), together with Orchid Ventures Inc. (CSE: ORCD) (OTC: ORVRF) ("Orchid"), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Supply and Licensing Agreement ("Agreement") for the manufacturing and distribution of Orchid products into the regulated Nevada cannabis market.

Washington-based Orchid Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Orchid Brands, LLC, has entered into an exclusive agreement with 1933 Industries' subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association LLC ("AMA"), for the purposes of manufacturing, selling and marketing Orchid Essentials Brand products in Nevada, leveraging AMA's extraction expertise and well-established sales and distribution channels in the state.

Pursuant to the terms of the three-year Agreement, 1933 Industries will purchase Orchid's PurTec hardware and packaging component products and proprietary terpene blends required for the production of Orchid Essentials products. AMA will act as the exclusive supplier of the Orchid Essentials Brand Products and future lines, and will also purchase the same hardware components, packaging and terpenes for its own branded products under the same pricing terms. PurTec's Orchid cartridges are one of the only cartridges for cannabis oil that are emissions tested at AFNOR standards, the strictest guidelines set by the European Union. Orchid's unique cannabis products and proven intellectual property will complement the Company's portfolio of trusted brands.

"Bringing the Orchid Essentials brand and PurTec hardware to Nevada as its exclusive carrier is a significant strategic alliance for the Company", stated Mr. Eugene Ruiz, President of 1933 Industries. "This is a unique opportunity to partner with a company that enables us to expand our offerings with complimentary products, enhance our own delivery systems, improve our terpene profiles and support our sustainability mandate. PurTec's eco-friendly, plastic free, wind energy manufactured, child resistant retail packaging cartons and high emissions standards provide sustainable product innovation that will differentiate our products with increased consumer appeal. We are excited to launch new, advanced and safe products in the vape segment, within our portfolio of premium products and we look forward to representing the Orchid brand in Nevada."

"We are pleased to announce another licensing partner for our Orchid brand as we expand the franchise into the state of Nevada. Given our strong brand presence in Southern California, we've sold products to many consumers traveling from Nevada, and have previously met with buyers from marquee dispensaries in Vegas, with great reception", said Mr. Rick Brown, President of Orchid Ventures. "We feel that Orchid is highly differentiated from the existing vape products available in Nevada and that the traveling consumer in this market will help further spread brand awareness of Orchid Essentials. 1933 Industries has been a market leader in Nevada for many years and they have built an extensive retail distribution network through their strong marketing and sales capability. Their focus on quality and innovation coupled with their proven track record as a licensee of other brands, makes 1933 Industries the perfect partner for Orchid in Nevada, as we continue to expand the brand nation-wide".

