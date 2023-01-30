A IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider increased their holdings by 11% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in IQE plc's (LON:IQE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IQE

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President & Executive Director Andrew Nelson bought UK£1.5m worth of shares at a price of UK£0.36 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.47. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Andrew Nelson bought 4.38m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£0.36. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that IQE insiders own 10% of the company, worth about UK£39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IQE Insiders?

The fact that there have been no IQE insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think IQE insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of IQE.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

