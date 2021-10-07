Iqbal Theba To Star In Nardeep Khurmi’s ‘Land Of Gold’; Katrina Bowden Joins Crime Drama ‘Dead Wrong’

EXCLUSIVE: SAG Award winner Iqbal Theba (Green Book, Glee) has signed on to star in Land of Gold, a drama from writer-director Nardeep Khurmi, which is currently in production in Oklahoma.

Pic centers on Kiren, a first-generation Punjabi trucker and anxious father-to-be, who stumbles across a 10-year-old undocumented Mexican-American named Elena during a cross-country trip. As Kiren helps her to find her way home, the pair connect over a shared history and evolving expectations of what family truly is.

Theba will play Kiren’s father, Gurinder, who is older than his years, losing his memory and dreaming of better days.

Land of Gold was the winner of the $1 million dollar Grand Prize at the 2021 Tribeca/AT&T Untold Stories pitch competition, and will will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, subsequently being distributed by Warner Bros. and HBO Max.

Keertana Sastry is producing the film with Pallavi Sastry and Simon Taufique.

Theba has appeared in more than 100 film and TV projects in his nearly 30-year screen career and is perhaps best known for his turn as Principal Figgins in Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan’s Fox musical comedy series, Glee. The actor will soon be seen in Mädchen Amick’s Reminisce, opposite Bruce Dern and Julia Ormond. He’s also appeared on the film side in Peter Farrelly’s Best Picture winner Green Book, among many other titles. Additional TV credits include Messiah, Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Brink, Community, Married… with Children, and The George Carlin Show.

Theba is represented by A3 Artists Agency.

EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Bowden (30 Rock, The Bold and the Beautiful) has joined the cast of Dead Wrong, an indie written and directed by Rick Bieber (Don’t Sleep, Rehab).

The crime drama watches as the bizarre get-rich-quick scheme of a narcissistic man ignites a chain reaction that overwhelms the lives of his now-suicidal wife, her nymphomaniacal younger sister, an alcoholic lawyer deep in debt from gambling, a Brooklyn-born bookmaker/pimp and his Welsh strongman, a rural ex-con seeking redemption from his angelic wife and a hard-nosed insurance investigator.

Bowden will portray schemer Billy’s loving and supportive wife Barbara, who has selflessly subjugated much of her life in favor of his schemes and fragile emotional well-being.

Ken Clark is exec producing the film, which will shoot in Los Angeles, alongside Rich Simeone.

Bowden is another SAG Award winner best known for her turn as Liz Lemon’s assistant Cerie in NBC’s 30 Rock. She can currently be seen opposite Jean Smart and William Shatner in Giorgio Serafini’s Senior Moment, and in Alexa Ranarivelo’s Born a Champion, appearing in the latter sports drama opposite Dennis Quaid. She’s also appeared on the film side in Scary Movie V, American Reunion and Sex Drive. Additional TV credits include The Bold and the Beautiful and Public Morals.

Bowden is repped by Innovative Artists and Vault Entertainment.

