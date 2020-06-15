Iqaluit RCMP dealing with armed standoff Monday morning

Iqaluit RCMP are dealing with an armed standoff in the 200 block of the city Monday morning.

In a brief early morning news release, the RCMP called it a "dynamic situation." They're asking residents to avoid the 200-block area, and for people in the area to stay in their homes.

Officers are visible in the area with their firearms drawn.

In the release, the RCMP said the detachment's "containment team" is on scene and have the house surrounded.

More to come.