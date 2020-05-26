IQ INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iQIYI, Inc. and Certain Executives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Labaton Sucharow LLP("Labaton Sucharow") announced that on April 17, 2020, it filed a securities class action lawsuit against iQIYI, Inc. and certain executives (IQ).

The lawsuit, captioned Shiferaw v. iQIYI, Inc., No. 20-cv-3115 (S.D.N.Y.) (the "Action"), on behalf of its client Sintayehu Shiferaw ("Shiferaw") against iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (IQ) and certain executive officers (collectively, "Defendants"). The Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI's securities between March 29, 2018 through April 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

iQIYI operates a Chinese online streaming platform which is currently one of the largest video-based websites in the world, with on-demand video content. The Company generates its revenue primarily from membership services and online advertising. The Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, Defendants overstated iQIYI's 2019 revenue by 27%-44% and the Company's user numbers by 42%-60%. iQIYI also inflated its expenses to conceal these misstatements from investors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This fraud was revealed on April 7, 2020 by Wolfpack Research. On that date, Wolfpack Research published a 37-page report detailing Defendants' scheme to defraud investors. Among other things, this report explained how iQIYI had materially overstated its revenue and subscriber numbers. On this news, iQIYI's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell $1.01 per share, or 5.8 percent, over the remainder of the day and the next full trading day to close at $16.51 per share April 8, 2020. As a result of Defendants false and/or misleading statements and/or omissions, the Class suffered harm under the Exchange Act.

Story continues

If you purchased iQIYI securities, including ADSs, during the Class Period and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the Class and may be able to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff. Lead Plaintiff motion papers must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than June 15, 2020. You do not need to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Action.

If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Action.

If you would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact David J. Schwartz, Esq. of Labaton Sucharow, at (800) 321-0476, or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

You can view a copy of the complaint here .

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.



Contact

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591409/IQ-INVESTOR-ALERT-Labaton-Sucharow-LLP-Files-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-iQIYI-Inc-and-Certain-Executives



