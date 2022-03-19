Ipswich Women ready to show their mettle against West Ham in FA Cup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Ames
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Joe Sheehan’s side are top of the National League South and eager to prove they’re ready for the next level


Joe Sheehan can remember the attendance at his first match in charge of Ipswich Town Women without hesitation. It was about three years ago and they were playing Brantham Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk County Cup: there were 32 fans watching and, while nobody would sniff at a 14-0 win, an appearance at the equivalent stage nationally felt some way off.

On Sunday, though, Ipswich will be there: they host West Ham in the last eight of the FA Women’s Cup and the sellout attendance at their home ground, in nearby Felixstowe, will total about 2,000. They lead the National League South, one of the third tier’s two branches, and the Hammers’ visit is the latest show of progress for one of the UK’s most progressive operations. Ipswich are a Championship club in waiting and potentially much more: it will be a chance to show that to the country, given the tie will be screened live, and perhaps a reminder that the league system needs shaking up to give its more impressive setups the opportunity to flourish.

Related: FA confirms Women’s FA Cup will get huge prize money increase next season

There are no guarantees Ipswich will top their division, to which they were only promoted last season: Southampton and Oxford are offering stern competition and the smart money would be on a contest with the Saints going to the final weekend. But even if they do, they would then have to play off with the winners of National League North – likely to be Wolves – for a sole promotion spot. It means only one team out of 27 can be successful and there is a sense that the lack of fluidity is doing the game no favours.

“I can speak passionately on behalf of ourselves, Southampton and Wolves because I know the work we’re doing and the challenges we’re all facing,” Sheehan says. “To a certain extent I want us all to do well as I know what we’ve all been striving to do. I want us all to get an opportunity to fulfil our vision at some stage. The thought of any of us missing out over the next few years, based on what we’re trying to contribute to the growth of the sport in the long term, would sadden me.”

Last summer, 10 of Ipswich’s players signed professional contracts. It is almost unheard of at their level but this is not a case of throwing the chequebook around. The core of a vibrant, technically fluent side have come through their youth setup, which received a Women’s Super League academy licence in 2018, and Sheehan can call upon the best talent in the eastern region.

“That’s the foundation of our success,” he says. “We’re an area of the country that, for many years, had limited opportunities. We’ve managed to recruit really well, develop players, give them opportunities for senior football and give them a platform to represent England. Now we’re in a position where we’re proving we can sustain the success we’ve had for quite a few years.”

In 2019-20 Ipswich, then in the fourth tier, reached the fifth round of the cup and faced Manchester City. Their run was comprehensively halted but Sheehan never felt it would be a flash in the pan. “I’m not surprised this has happened again, two years on, because I know the good work we’ve all been doing and the consistency,” he says. “And it’s only going to get better from here.”

Two of Ipswich’s most exciting players, Sophie Peskett and the captain, Blue Wilson, have been sidelined with long-term injuries. But West Ham will have to watch Anna Grey, a supremely talented winger, as well as the forwards Zoe Barratt and Natasha Thomas. The first two both scored in last weekend’s win at Cardiff – the away attendance of which, notes Sheehan, was well above 32 – and the aim is that this group can reach the top together.

For that, promotion will be necessary. “It’s something we hope will change,” Sheehan says of the blockage between the second and third levels. “We’ve got an ambitious group of players and staff, and we could have really positive seasons over the next two or three years and still miss out. What that would do for our players, wondering if they can make the jump themselves with us, would be something they’d have to consider.”

In front of that big crowd, against a strong West Ham side that are sixth in the Women’s Super League, they have the opportunity to make their case again. “We’ll try to compete physically and we’ll have to match their athleticism,” Sheehan says. “We’ll need to adapt really quickly, stay in the game and impose ourselves while nullifying them as best we can. If we can do that, with our support, then who knows what surprises it can throw up?”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the hardest defensive assignments

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Kaprizov scores twice as Wild beat Bruins 4-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win. After Minnesota had a few good looks on net during a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth goal of the s

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Panthers clear cap space by sending Frank Vatrano to Rangers

    What do Bill Zito and the Panthers have up their sleeve after dealing Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.