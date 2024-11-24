Ipswich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news as Ruben Amorim names first line-up

Ipswich host Manchester United in Sunday’s late Premier League kick off as Ruben Amoriom takes charge of his first game since making the move to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach was appointed following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and should benefit from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s steadying interim period which saw the team win three of their last four games across all competitions.

Work still needs to be done though as United sit 13th though the gap between them and a top four spot is just four points. Amorim has been drilling the squad in his preferred 3-4-3 system so expect a new look formation when the teams take to the pitch today.

As for Ispwisch, they also want to improve their position after securing their first league win of the season in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was an assistant coach at United and will hope to get one over his old club this afternoon.

Ipswich XI: Muric, Davis, Burgess, O’Shea, Johnson, Tuanzebe, Morsy, Cajuste, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap

Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazrouai, De Ligt, Evans, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Dalot, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford

Ipswich Town FC - Manchester United FC

Ruben Amorim names first Manchester United line-up

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

We thought there would be some surprises! Ruben Amorim names his first Manchester United team, with a front-three of Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford and both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund on the bench!

The back three is made up of Noussair Mazrouai, Matthijs De Ligt and Jonny Evans, with Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot the full-backs? Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the midfield pair and there is strength on the bench, with Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw all there.

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Team news

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re expecting team news in the next five minutes or so. What will the first starting eleven of Ruben Amorim’s tenure bring?

Leny Yoro is NOT in the United squad - so he’ll have to wait a little longer for a debut.

Manchester United injury return dates: Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Victor Lindelof latest news

15:05 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United are preparing to embark on a new era as Ruben Amorim takes charge for their Premier League fixture against Ipswich.

The Portuguese manager arrived at Old Trafford during the international break after being identified as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

He will now get to work on continuing the club’s strong recent form, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy overseeing a promising period.

And Amorim could be immediately boosted by a couple of injury returnees.

Man Utd injury return dates: Martinez, Mainoo, Lindelof latest news

Smiling but uncompromising, Ruben Amorim reveals how he will shape Manchester United

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim was running through Manchester United’s recent managerial history. “The guys who won everything like [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho,” he said. “New ones who knew the club inside out like [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, and one of the best that there will ever be outside the five strongest leagues was [Erik] ten Hag. You have different type of coaches, the same result.”

That result sometimes involved a cup or two, but never a true title challenge. None ultimately succeeded; not by the standards of what Amorim called a “global” club, “still the best” in England. All of which may have deterred many a manager. Old Trafford, arguably, has been a graveyard for them. Brushing aside the suggestion it has become the impossible job, Amorim instead arrived with a belief that he can end the trend of disappointment, with a confidence that did not come across as arrogance.

It is two decades since another wunderkind of Portuguese coaching anointed himself a “Special One”. Amorim came with a message from Mourinho, an open acknowledgement he is influenced by him, yet differentiating himself from his predecessor. There was charisma with less bravado, a coach positioning himself for the future, not yesterday’s man.

Smiling but uncompromising, Ruben Amorim reveals how he will shape Manchester United

What is the team news?

14:50 , Chris Wilson

Omari Hutchinson, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead are doubts, as is Kalvin Phillips after serving a one-game ban. Jacob Greaves and Jack Taylor could return.

Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw were able to return to training before the international break but Lisandro Martinez is a doubt after withdrawing from international duty due to back pain. Ruben Amorim has committed to playing 3-4-3 from his first game.

When is Ipswich vs Manchester United

14:40 , Chris Wilson

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 24 November.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

Good afternoon

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Is Ipswich vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, time and how to watch