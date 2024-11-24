Ipswich vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score, updates today - Rashford goal

Ipswich vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Ruben Amorim begins life as a Premier League manager when he takes his Man Utd side to Portman Road later today. The former Sporting coach arrives in English football with a big reputation and it will be fascinating to see how one of Europe’s highest rated young managers deals with such a big move.

While the Red Devils will be favourites for the game, the Tractor Boys are finally up and running this season. Having beaten Tottenham before the international break, the hosts will be full of confidence and looking to spoil the party, hoping to catch Amorim cold.

Amorim of course cannot really be judged after so little time in the job thus far but a big win would be some statement of intent. A defeat, however, would only underline the size of the task at hand. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

GOAL! Marcus Rashford scores early

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

31 mins: United fail to clear a corner and Hutchinson gets a shot away, though Garnacho is there to block it.

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

28 mins: Onana catches Hutchinson’s effort with ease.

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: Delap wins a dangerous free-kick just outside the United box...

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: Confident claim from Onana after a Davis corner.

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: Confident stuff from here United, albeit nothing too fancy thus far.

They look composed, which is not something you always associated with them during the Ten Hag era.

Standard Sport's Dom Smith

16:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Amorim looking cool, calm and collected on the touchline. Didn't celebrate when his side scored early, and looks to be quietly pleased with what he has seen so far.

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: United are just looking to take the sting out of the game now, with Ipswich having responded well to the goal.

Looking confident on the ball here!

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Szmodics forces a decent save out of Onana after more good work from Burns.

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: United just about clear as Burns whips a dangerous cross into the box.

Good response from the hosts.

Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: The hosts, however, having the better of it since the goal.

Davis forces a corner out of Amad, though United clear.

Standard Sport's Dom Smith

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wow. 1 minute and 22 seconds on the clock. What a run from Diallo, beating two men, and laying it on a plate for Rashford. That will settle any and all nerves. A fine start to life under Amorim.

GOAL! Ipswich 0-1 Man Utd | Marcus Rashford '01

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: GOAL!

Well, there was!

Marcus Rashford scores the first goal of the Ruben Amorim era, tapping in a cross from Amad after brilliant work from wing-back!

Ipswich 0-0 Man Utd

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Quite the atmosphere in East Anglia this evening.

Ipswich vs Man Utd

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kick-off! Away we go in Ruben Amorim’s first game.

Ipswich vs Man Utd

16:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Man Utd manager speaks!

🔊 A pre-match word from the United head coach 👇#MUFC || #IPSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2024

Ipswich vs Man Utd

16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big boost for Manchester United as key players start to return!

Ipswich vs Man Utd

15:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Amorim arrives!

Ipswich vs Man Utd

15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

There’s been so much talk about the 3-4-3 system this week, it’ll be fascinating to see how it works with this Man United squad.

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd XI: Onana; De Ligt, Evans, Dalot; Amad, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Confirmed Ipswich lineup

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ipswich XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgress, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste, Burns; Hutchinson, Delap; Szmodics

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Calrke, Al-Hamadi

Ipswich vs Man Utd

15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Team news on the way!

Ruben Amorim offers encouraging new Luke Shaw update before first game

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim has delivered an encouraging new update on Luke Shaw ahead of his first game in charge of Manchester United.

A fresh era officially begins for the Red Devils on Sunday, when Erik ten Hag’s successor takes the reins for the first time against struggling Ipswich as Portman Road as the Premier League resumes following the final international break of 2024.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim reveals message from Jose Mourinho after taking Manchester United job

14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim has revealed the message he received from Jose Mourinho after being announced as Manchester United manager.

Amorim became the Red Devils’ first Portuguese head coach since Mourinho this month when it was announced he would be the permanent replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ruben Amorim makes first Manchester United transfer vow in clear message over new signings

14:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim insists that he will choose which players to sign for Manchester United as he looks to play a decisive role in transfers.

The highly-rated Portuguese coach was appointed as Erik ten Hag’s managerial successor earlier this month and will be tasked with engineering a swift turnaround in fortunes at Old Trafford, with the club currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League and with only one win to their name in Europe.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

New identity, Andre Onana tweak, Rasmus Hojlund template: How Ruben Amorim could change Man United

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Manchester United game on Sunday against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

A new era begins at the club and there is a clear need for United to hit the ground running, with the team sitting 13th in the Premier League heading into the weekend.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United must 'set better standards' says Ruben Amorim after Marcus Rashford and Casemiro criticism

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim has urged a raising in the standards set by Manchester United as he responded to the criticism of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro’s recent trips during the international break.

The Red Devils duo both headed to the United States for holidays during their respective days off last week, with Rashford seen attending an NBA game in New York and Casemiro posting pictures on social media with his family at Disney World in Florida.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Ipswich vs Man Utd: Latest Premier League odds today

14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ipswich to win: 4/1

Draw: 31/10

Man Utd to win: 8/13

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Ipswich vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ipswich wins: 19

Draws: 9

Man United wins: 29

Ipswich vs Man Utd: Premier League score prediction today

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is of course difficult to know where United are at such an early stage of the Amorim era, especially as he’s not even had a full squad to train with.

With Ipswich starting to find a foothold in the Premier League, a draw would not be a disaster for either side.

Draw, 1-1.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man Utd team news vs Ipswich today

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

United’s injury crisis is easing, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro all back in training along with Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount.

Shaw appears to be closing in on a return in a major boost for United.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were back at the club’s Carrington base for assessment after picking up knocks over the international break, while Harry Maguire is again expected to miss out.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ipswich team news vs Man Utd today

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kalvin Phillips is a fitness doubt for Ipswich despite completing a one-game ban.

Ipswich will need to make a decision on Jack Taylor, Jacob Greaves, Wesley Burns and Nathan Broadhead after recent knocks. George Hirst and Chiedozie Ogbene are out.

Ipswich vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, which kicks off at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

13:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge of Manchester United.

The new Red Devils manager takes his side to Ipswich Town and kick-off from Portman Road is at 4.30pm GMT.