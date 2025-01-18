Ipswich vs Manchester City prediction: Erling Haaland to star in City win

City drew 2-2 with Brentford in midweek (Getty Images)

Ipswich vs Manchester City betting tips

City to win to nil – 6/4 William Hill

Erling Haaland to score first - 12/5 Bet365

Ipswich host Manchester City in the Premier League in Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off, with both sides looking for what could turn out to be a vital three points (live on Sky Sports, 4.30pm).

City’s draw at Brentford in midweek led to Phil Foden lamenting that the club now have “got to aim for top four”, and while they are only three points off in sixth, the recent form of the sides around them – coupled with upcoming fixtures against all of the top five – mean that Pep Guardiola’s side need three points to put themselves in a stronger position.

And the Cityzens are the overwhelming favourite, with betting sites pricing them at 1/3 to get the win against an Ipswich side who are languishing in 18th.

The Tractor Boys are only in the relegation zone on goal difference, but with just one point between themselves, Wolves and Everton, each sides needs to start picking up points quickly if they are to survive for another Premier League season.

Unfortunately for the hosts, it looks unlikely that they’ll take any points off City, with betting apps pricing them at 7/1 to get the win and 9/2 for the draw.

Ipswich vs Manchester City betting preview: Visitors to get back on track with three points

City’s draw with Brentford capped off a fairly underwhelming few weeks, though Guardiola’s side did manage easy wins against both Leicester and West Ham recently.

Given that these sides are around the same area of the table as Ipswich, common sense tells you City will grab a fairly straightforward win.

While the Cityzens have at times struggled against the teams further up the table this season, the underlying quality in their squad means they are still capable of beating anyone, let alone a struggling Ipswich side.

City have not yet found the return to form their fans crave, but Sunday’s match should be one step towards that.

Ipswich themselves have had some decent recent results against the likes of Chelsea and fulham, but a 4-0 loss to Newcastle and 1-0 defeat to Arsenal prove that they struggle to deal with the better sides in the league.

Football betting sites agree, with City firm favourites ahead of the match, so a bet on the visitors to win and keep a clean sheet may offer good value at 6/4.

Ipswich vs Manchester City prediction 1: Man City to win to nil – 6/4 William Hill

Ipswich vs Manchester City betting tips: Haaland to make his mark

City’s recent struggles have meant that Erling Haaland has not enjoyed the same prolific level of goalscoring that he has in previous seasons, though the Norwegian, who has just signed a bumper new 9.5-year contract to commit his future to the club, is still second in the league’s top scorer chart with 16 goals, just two behind Mohamed Salah.

While the 24-year-old did not score last time out, he netted against Leicester and twice against West Ham, and will once again provide City’s main goal threat at Portman Road.

With goalscorer markets not offering great value in what is expected to be a one-sided clash, a wager on Haaland to score first could present good value at 12/5 on football betting sites.

Ipswich vs Manchester City prediction 2: Haaland to score first - 12/5 Bet365

