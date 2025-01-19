Ipswich vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates with champions cruising after Phil Foden double

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

17:14

Goal Philip Walter Foden

17:13

Manchester City’s short-corner routine leads to Foden’s speculative shot from distance, but he sends his effort skipping harmlessly wide of the far post.

17:12

De Bruyne is led towards the byline by Doku’s pass, preventing the ball from going out of play by hooking a left-footed cross towards the back post, where it’s met and turned behind for a corner by Burgess.

17:10

De Bruyne brings down the bobbling ball just inside the 18-yard box after receiving Foden’s fizzed pass, but he leans back during his attempted shot, sending his effort just high of the crossbar.

17:08

De Bruyne cuts inside from the left and plays a pass to Kovacic, who spreads it to the right for the overlapping Nunes, but his left-footed cross from the right wing is caught rather easily by Walton.

17:07

Ipswich Town are looking to maintain possession and get in a breather with just over 12 minutes to go before the half, but Gundogan’s ball-winning tackle leaves Davis down in a bit of pain - with the referee allowing play to continue - before Nunes’ sends a clever clearance off the head of Cajuste and behind for a goal-kick.

17:06

Manchester City have scored 24 first-half goals in 22 games, more than any other team in the Premier League this season.

17:03

Assist Philip Walter Foden

17:02

Goal Mateo Kovačić

17:02

Looking to find a response immediately, Delap receives Cajuste’s pass just outside the centre-circle and takes on three Manchester City defenders before finding just enough room to pull a low, right footed strike towards goal that’s easily saved by Ederson.

16:59

Goal Philip Walter Foden

16:58

CLOSE! Davis’ ensuing corner is met by the free head of O’Shea on the penalty spot, but Ederson reacts quickly on his goal-line, leaping up to make a sure-handed catch!

16:58

NOT A BAD TRY FROM HUTCHINSON! Davis pulls the free-kick back to the edge of the penalty area, where it’s met by Hutchinson, who blasts a left-footed first-time effort towards goal. The ball takes the narrowest of touches off the foot of Haaland, which sends it inches over the crossbar and behind for a corner!

16:56

Delap wins the ball from Kovacic in midfield and initially gets past Nunes on his way towards the 18-yard box, before a cynical shove leaves the striker on the ground just ahead of the penalty area on the left. It’s a free-kick for the hosts, in a good position for a cross.

16:55

After not registering a shot in the first 12 minutes of the match, Manchester City have followed up with five in the ensuing 10 minutes, testing Walton twice while creating an expected goals of 0.81. The visitors are firmly in the ascendancy but Ipswich Town have certainly made it a contest, creating a couple of half-chances of their own.

16:53

De Bruyne and Doku work a short corner that puts Foden in a position to shoot 30 yards from goal in a central area, but his strike is deflected by the foot of Gundogan, with Walton staying on his feet long enough to change direction and gather the ball comfortably.

16:52

Davis finds a pocket of space in the left channel and hooks a cross to the far post in search of Delap, but Ederson commands his penalty area by stepping off his line to make a leaping catch.

16:51

Haaland is allowed to build up a head of steam as he strides through midfield before shifting the ball out to the right for Foden, but the return from the England international is disrupted by a sliding Burgess, allowing Morsey to clear.

16:50

Burgess gives it away just ahead of his penalty area, allowing Gundogan to charge through and win it back before centring a pass to Haaland that’s poked away by O’Shea. Kovacic is there on the follow-up and hits a first-time shot, but he blazes the effort over the crossbar from 20 yards away.

16:49

GREAT STOP FROM WALTON! Kovacic plays an incisive pass between Burgess and O’Shea and into the penalty area for Haaland, who draws the goalkeeper off his line before firing a powerful left-footed strike that’s pushed away by two strong hands from Walton!

16:47

Burgess goes long down the left flank in search of Davis, who manages to get to the ball ahead of Nunes before playing a pass back to Clarke instead of crossing in search of Delap, with the hosts not looking to force anything in the opening quarter-hour.

16:45

This is Manchester City’s first visit to Portman Road in any competition since January 2002 in the FA Cup fourth round; a 4-1 win for the visitors.

16:44

Kovacic sends a leading pass to the far post looking for the run of Doku, who can only manage to half-volley the ball away from the byline, putting it out of play instead for an Ipswich throw.

16:42

Johnson wins the ball back high up the pitch and immediately looks to spark a counter-attack, feeding the ball into the feet of Clarke, who then looks to Delap inside the penalty area. The former Manchester City striker gets the better of Dias, sitting the defender down as he puts it back onto his left foot, but the effort is eventually blocked from close range by a covering Gvardiol.

16:39

Manchester City will be forced to unpick Ipswich Town’s low block if they wish to take the lead, with the hosts initially looking to press the ball before quickly falling back into their shape around the 18-yard box. De Bruyne and Foden will be the key to bringing Haaland into play, with the striker constantly occupied by one - if not two - centre-backs.

16:38

Nunes picks up possession wide on the right and plays a square pass to De Bruyne before continuing his run, looking to receive the ball back inside the penalty area, but the Manchester City captain overhits his return, putting it directly behind for a goal-kick.

16:37

Davis’ inswinging corner towards the near post fails to beat the first man, with De Bruyne bending low to meet the set-piece with a clearing header.

16:36

A quick interchange in midfield allows Godfrey to attack the space down the right flank before laying it off to Morsey in Ipswich Town’s first real foray forward. The captain then looks to hit a flat diagonal to switch the play, which is met by Nunes, but his header back towards Ederson is sent directly behind for a corner.

16:33

Manchester City get the match under way from the kick-off!

16:16

Manchester City make four changes to the XI that drew 2-2 with Brentford last time out. Ederson returns between the posts, taking over from Ortega, while Dias has returned to fitness and regains his place in the line-up thanks to Nathan Ake’s injury. Gundogan is preferred to Silva in midfield and Doku gets the nod ahead of Savinho.

16:16

Ipswich Town make five alterations from the side that lost 2-0 to Brighton three days ago. Godfrey comes in for his first start for his new club - replacing Woolfenden in defence, while Burgess and Johnson are drafted in alongside him instead of Greaves and Broadhead. Morsey returns to captain the side in Kalvin Phillips’ place - with the midfielder unable to play against his parent-club, and Clarke is preferred to Burns.

16:16

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Jack Grealish, Stefan Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Max Alleyne, Nico O’Reilly, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

16:16

MANCHESTER CITY XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic; Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

16:16

IPSWICH TOWN SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Conor Townsend, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst, Jaden Philogene, Nathan Broadhead, Axel Tuanzebe.

16:16

IPSWICH TOWN XI (5-4-1): Christian Walton; Leif Davis, Cameron Burgess, Ben Godfrey, Dara O'Shea, Ben Johnson; Omari Hutchinson, Jens Cajuste, Sam Morsy, Jack Clarke; Liam Delap.

16:16

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City starting line-ups

16:11 , Jack Rathborn

Ipswich XI: Walton; Johnson, Godfrey, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Clarke; Delap

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

16:06

Manchester City have made it four league games in-a-row without defeat since a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on December 21, though Pep Guardiola’s side were twice pegged back in the final 10 minutes to earn a 2-2 draw with Brentford last time out. Wins for Villa and Bournemouth yesterday leave the incumbent Premier League champions down in eighth place after 21 matches played, though an 11th win of the season will take them as high as seventh and just two points back of the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

16:06

Ipswich Town’s two-match unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday after collecting four points from Chelsea and Fulham, when they were beaten 2-0 by Brighton. Still occupying a spot in the relegation zone, Kieran McKenna’s team sit level with Wolves ahead of them on both points and goal differential, and could finish the weekend in safety with at least a point, with Vitor Pereira’s side not taking to the pitch until tomorrow. All eyes will be on former Manchester City striker Delap, who takes on his former side with a point to prove.

16:06

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Ipswich Town and Manchester City!

14:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…