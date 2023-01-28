Ipswich Town vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Ipswich Town’s George Hirst and Burnley’s Vitinho battle for the ball (PA)

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Ipswich Town FC 0 - 0 Burnley FC

First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Burnley 0.

Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).

Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Jack Cork (Burnley).

Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.

Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Morsy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

30: Looking for an opener in what is a tight encounter 🧐#IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/aycVFOTiur — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).

Janoi Donacien (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Morsy.

Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Foul by Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town).

12: 🟨 Jordan Beyer is shown a yellow card following a foul. #IPSBUR | #FACup — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).

Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Tella (Burnley).

Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. George Hirst (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Jackson.

Foul by George Hirst (Ipswich Town).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Charlie Casper also makes the bench for the first time after impressing during his time with @ClaretsAcademy 👏 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Here's how we line-up today 📋



Vincent Kompany hands both Ameen Al-Dakhil and Scott Twine their first starts 💥#IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/Y2WSwFCrwj — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023

Checking in at Portman Road 👋 pic.twitter.com/AxsYO6zSLu — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023

