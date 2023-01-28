Ipswich Town vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Ipswich Town FC 0 - 0 Burnley FC
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:49 , admin
Nothing to separate us at the break ⏳ #IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/PjEqdFWYuR
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:49 , admin
First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Burnley 0.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:48 , admin
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:45 , admin
Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:45 , admin
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:44 , admin
Hand ball by Jack Cork (Burnley).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:44 , admin
Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross following a corner.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:42 , admin
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:40 , admin
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:42 , admin
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:37 , admin
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:35 , admin
Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Morsy with a cross following a corner.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:34 , admin
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:33 , admin
30: Looking for an opener in what is a tight encounter 🧐#IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/aycVFOTiur
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:34 , admin
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:32 , admin
Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:30 , admin
Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:28 , admin
Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:27 , admin
Janoi Donacien (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:25 , admin
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:26 , admin
Attempt blocked. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:24 , admin
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Morsy.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:23 , admin
Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:23 , admin
Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:22 , admin
Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:19 , admin
16: Getting stuck in 🤜 🤛 #IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/kHHxDZJSdD
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:19 , admin
Foul by Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:15 , admin
12: 🟨 Jordan Beyer is shown a yellow card following a foul. #IPSBUR | #FACup
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:15 , admin
Jordan Beyer (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:15 , admin
Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:14 , admin
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:12 , admin
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:11 , admin
Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:08 , admin
Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:08 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:08 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Tella (Burnley).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:07 , admin
Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:05 , admin
George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:05 , admin
Attempt missed. George Hirst (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Jackson.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:04 , admin
Foul by George Hirst (Ipswich Town).
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:02 , admin
First Half begins.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
15:02 , admin
We're underway here at Portman Road! ⚽️
Let's go, Clarets 💪#IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/304xFtLmgJ
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:48 , admin
Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks! 🧤#IPSBUR #FACup pic.twitter.com/2ybdrOvQat
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Debut ready 👊 #IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/s2u2jxr4ix
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Charlie Casper also makes the bench for the first time after impressing during his time with @ClaretsAcademy 👏
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:00 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Here's how we line-up today 📋
Vincent Kompany hands both Ameen Al-Dakhil and Scott Twine their first starts 💥#IPSBUR | #FACup pic.twitter.com/Y2WSwFCrwj
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Checking in at Portman Road 👋 pic.twitter.com/AxsYO6zSLu
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
14:30 , admin
Listen 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 to today's matchday commentary with @PhilBirdBFC over on Clarets+ 🎧
Get your match pass now ⤵️
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 28, 2023