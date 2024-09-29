Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Liam Delap scores twice to save point

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday at Portman Road where Liam Delap opened the scoring for the home side before grabbing the equaliser in the second half.

Ipswich took an early lead when Jack Clarke cut the ball back for Delap to beat Emi Martinez in goal but Villa levelled seven minutes later when Morgan Rogers pounced on a poor clearance and made it 1-1.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead when he headed home a Leon Bailey cross but Ipswich struck again through Delap when he beat the offside trap on a counter-attack and found the bottom corner after 72 minutes to set up a tense finale.

Neither side could find a winner, however, as Villa failed to move into the top four, sitting fifth with 13 points, while Ipswich are 15th with four points as the promoted side continue to wait for a first win on their return to the Premier League.

A fine brace by Liam Delap earned Ipswich Town a fourth consecutive draw and denied Aston Villa the chance to go joint top of the Premier League.

Villa looked set to warm up for Wednesday’s visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League with another comeback victory after first-half efforts by Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins cancelled out Delap’s opener.

Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted team had other ideas with Delap’s superb 72nd-minute solo effort enough to ensure the spoils were shared after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

2-2 is the final score here at Portman Road, with Ipswich getting back into the contest and securing their fourth consecutive draw in the league, bumping up to 15th. Villa miss their chance to top the league with a win, and remain in 5th place, despite their joint-strongest start to a season since 2008-09 with 13 points after six games. Ipswich took an early lead but went into the second half 2-1 down thanks to goals from Rogers and Watkins for Villa. Delap, who bagged the opener for the home side, got himself his second from an incredible, individual goal and becomes the first Ipswich player to score a brace in a league match since Marcus Bent in 2002. Emery may have had half of his attention on the upcoming clash against Bayern Munich, pulling star players in the second half. Ipswich finished stronger on xG with 1.12 to Villa’s 0.82, probably disappointed they didn’t secure their first win of the season, whilst the away side edged possession with 56% of play. As mentioned, Villa host Bayern Munich next, whilst Ipswich will face West Ham next in the league. That’s all for today, thank you!

FULL-TIME: IPSWICH TOWN 2-2 ASTON VILLA

We’re past the allocated minutes of added time here, and Ipswich are pushing for a very late winner…

The consequent corner is swung in and cleared, with a dangerous cross coming back into the box but the flag is up for offside, much to Villa’s relief.

Burns wins a late corner, with Ipswich finishing the stronger here. Villa will be glad of just the point at this stage, and they concede yet another corner…

Substitution Samy Sayed Mekway Said Morsy Massimo Corey Luongo

The fourth official shows five minutes of added time.

Substitution Liam Rory Delap George David Eric Hirst

Substitution Jack Raymond Clarke Samuel Joseph Szmodics

Barkley with an effort from range which was moving all over the place, which left Muric fumbling the ball and luckily getting away with it.

Only a few minutes of normal time left here. Can either side find a winner?

After all that build-up, Buendia skies the free-kick well over, much to the joy of the Ipswich fans.

Free-kick right on the edge of Ipswich’s box here, agonisingly close to a penalty for Villa. It’s a dangerous spot nonetheless…

Substitution Oliver George Arthur Watkins Emiliano Buendía Stati

Substitution Youri Marion A. Tielemans Ross Barkley

Substitution Lucas Digne Ian Ethan Maatsen

Villa are being made to work very hard in this contest, and Ipswich look the more likely to find a winner here. Burns is played through by Clarke but he hesitates that second too long and gives Torres the chance to recover to block the shot on goal.

Delap is now the youngest player in Ipswich history to score more than one goal in the Premier League. Can he bag himself, and his side, a third?

Yellow Card Jacob John Greaves

Assist Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson

Goal Liam Rory Delap

Aston Villa are furious as Morsy gets away with another foul without receiving a second yellow. You wonder why he wasn’t one of the players to be subbed by McKenna as he’s seriously asking to be sent off here.

Davis with an attempt on goal inside the Villa box but he can only find the side netting.

Substitution Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene Wesley James Burns

Substitution Kalvin Mark Phillips Jack Henry Philip Taylor

First changes of the game come from Unai Emery, perhaps with the upcoming clash against Bayern Munich in mind. Duran, who does ever so well off the bench, is on in place of Rogers.

Substitution Leon Patrick Bailey Butler Jaden Richard Philogene-Bidace

Ipswich may not be happy with the result as it stands, but they can hold their heads up high for how they’ve performed, particularly in attack. They’ve attempted eight shots in this match, already higher than their season average (7.5) in the league. Villa, on the other hand, haven't attempted a single shot since Ollie Watkins put them ahead in the 32nd minute.

Excellent feet by Rogers to get away from Phillips in the middle of the park. Villa have been quiet in this half, and they’ll want to get Rogers on the ball more often to try and create the next chance.

Shouts for handball inside Villa’s box, mainly from the home faithful, but the referee waves it away and VAR agrees as it comes off Digne’s midriff.

Morsy is playing with fire here – already on a booking, he’s made a couple of clear fouls already this half…

Muric is alert to a long ball towards Watkins and rushes well out of his box to head it clear.

Most of Ipswich’s play is coming down the left through Davis and Clarke, with the latter winning his side a corner. Phillips swings it in this time but Martinez can claim comfortably who throws it out quickly for a potential counter.

Yellow Card Axel Tuanzebe

Rogers is getting frustrated here, as he’s constantly niggled at and brought down. Ipswich are doing well to keep him quiet since his goal.

A good header on by Davis towards Clarke, but his shot inside the box is well blocked.

Yellow Card Lucas Digne

Aston Villa get the second half started! Let's hope for more of the same in the next 45 minutes...

Live win probability is currently favouring the away side, giving Aston Villa 73% chance of coming out on top, whilst Ipswich stand just a 7.7% chance of securing the win. Other stats would also point to Unai Emery’s side to be victorious - Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 9 Premier League matches when leading at half-time (W7, D2), whilst Ipswich have a record of W0, D1, L1 when trailing at half-time in the Premier League this season.

We go into the half-time break here in Ipswich after a rollercoaster 45 minutes so far. Aston Villa looked bound to be the first scorers, with Ipswich barely touching the ball in the opening stages. However, just with their first rush into the Villa half, the home side bagged an early lead through Delap. Aston Villa didn’t wait long to respond, as Rogers placed one into the bottom corner just seven minutes after the opener thanks to some lacklustre defending by Greaves. If Martinez didn’t cover himself in glory for Delap’s goal, he made a couple of notable and excellent saves since the goal, and his teammates rewarded his goalkeeping by taking the lead through Watkins. The Englishman headed past Muric from just a few yards after a great ball by Bailey. Aston Villa are leading on all fronts so far, with 0.67 xG compared to an xG of 0.47 for Ipswich, and also 64% of the play. Unai Emery will be the more pleased manager for sure, but McKenna will be optimistic from the chances his side has created.

HALF-TIME: IPSWICH TOWN 1-2 ASTON VILLA

Yellow Card Liam Rory Delap

Yellow Card Samy Sayed Mekway Said Morsy

The fourth official puts up the board – three minutes of added time for Ipswich to try and equalise before the break.

The Villa goalkeeper is back to his feet, presumably fine to continue, and play resumes.

Martinez came to claim a cross, colliding with his own defender, and is down receiving treatment as a result.

The home side swing in their third corner of the game through Davis but it’s headed clear by Konza.

Ipswich with six shots to Villa’s four, and also having one more on target compared to the away side. If not for some Martinez heroics and a blunder at the back, Ipswich could be leading comfortably here, proving how fine the margin for error is in the Premier League!

ANOTHER TOP SAVE BY MARTINEZ! Some excellent build-up by Ipswich and Delap is through on goal with just Martinez to beat. Delap is bound to score, but for the studs of Martinez’ left boot! He spread himself so well there to deny it going into the bottom corner, and to keep Villa in the lead here.

GOOD SAVE MARTINEZ! A cross into the Villa box is cleared out to Phillips, who catches his volleyed strike perfectly. Martinez matches it with an excellent save and parry, and the resulting corner comes to nothing.

Assist Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Phillips dispossesses Bailey near his box and helps Ipswich regain possession. Neither side is able to create any meaningful attacks in the last 10 minutes or so…

Villa with 63% possession so far, but creating very little to threaten Muric. The home side are proving to have quite the stubborn defence to try and break through since the equaliser.

Great defending and strength there by Tuanzebe and he gives Rogers no chance to drive with the ball. Ipswich are containing any Villa attacks well so far.

Some quick feet from Watkins and he wins his side a free-kick inside Ipswich’s half. The consequent cross by Digne is dealt with comfortably and Muric throws it out quickly to start an Ipswich attack.

Ipswich are certainly having a say here after a slow start to the game. They’re keeping the ball a lot more comfortably and not providing much space for Villa’s danger men. If not for a mistake at the back that led to Villa’s goal, it’s been an excellent last 10 minutes for the home side.

CHANCE FOR CLARKE! Brilliant build-up from the home side as Hutchinson drives forward with the ball. He plays it out wide to his full-back Davis, who delivers a great cross into the box. You’d argue it’s a sitter, as Clarke just needs to head it on target with the power behind the cross but he heads over Martinez, much to Villa's relief!

Assist Oliver George Arthur Watkins

We should have predicted a quick start from the home side, as three of Ipswich's four Premier League goals this season have come in the opening 15 minutes of matches.

Torres is down holding his face with a palm to the head by an Ipswich defender, but he’s back up on his feet and play continues.

Whilst Ipswich will be buzzing with the early lead, Villa have often come from behind already this season. So if you’re of Ipswich persuasion, this might be a long 80 minutes ahead…

Assist Jack Raymond Clarke

Goal Liam Rory Delap

Villa already looking the more likely to open the scoring, as they sustain pressure on the home defence by keeping the ball well in the Ipswich half in the opening stage here. 64% of the action has been in the Ipswich third already - the home side get a bit of respite though as Onana is deemed to have fouled Phillips.

Tielemans with a bit of space, and he fancies his chances from 30 yards – his powerful attempt flies over Muric but Ipswich can’t afford to give the Belgian that much room with his striking prowess.

Without their captain McGinn today, the midfielder may prove to be a bigger loss than expected. Under Unai Emery, his side average 1.6 pts/game and have a 43% win rate in the league without McGinn - this is compared to 1.9 pts/game and 59% win rate in the competition with the Scot. Can Ipswich make the most of his absence?

Ipswich Town get us underway!

The players are getting ready to step out onto the Portman Road pitch here in Ipswich…

Aston Villa only make one, presumably forced, change from their win against Wolves in the league, as injured John McGinn is replaced by Bailey today. Since Unai Emery’s first Aston Villa game in November 2022, only Erling Haaland (66) and Mohamed Salah (59) have been involved in more Premier League goals than Ollie Watkins (53 – 35 goals, 18 assists). The Englishman will be looking to build on his strong start to the league season so far, having already bagged three goals in five games.

Kieran McKenna makes a few changes to his side from their last league outing against Southampton, with Phillips, Clarke and Ogbene coming in for Szmodics, Burns and Jens-Lys Cajuste. Putting a focus on Hutchinson starting again today, Ipswich will be looking for him to stop Aston Villa building play from deep – only Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier (197) has applied more pressures to opponents in the Premier League this season than him (196).

SUBS: Joe Gauci, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Lamare Bogarde, Sil Swinkels, Emiliano Buendia, Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Jhon Duran

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey; Ollie Watkins

SUBS: Christian Walton, Ben Johnson, Conor Townsend, Conor Chaplin, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Sammie Szmodics, George Hirst, Wes Burns

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Arijanet Muric; Leif Davis, Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, Axel Tuanzebe; Kalvin Phillips, Sam Morsy; Jack Clarke, Omari Hutchinson, Chiedozie Ogbene; Liam Delap

Hello and welcome to today’s coverage of matchday six of the 2024-25 Premier League season. In the first match of Sunday's action, Ipswich Town face Aston Villa. Stay tuned for all the action as it happens.

On the flipside, the away team are in hot form right now and a win today would propel The Villans to joint-top with Liverpool on 15 points. Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, also bodes a pretty impressive record when facing newly promoted sides. In 18 Premier League matches, he has a win percentage of 78% (W14 D2 L2), winning nine out of 10 as Villa boss including victory in all four away games. And being on the road won’t phase his current team either as they’ve won their first two away Premier League matches this season – only once in their league history have they opened a season with three away wins, doing so in 2020-21. Can they match that today?

This fixture introduces two teams in pretty contrasting form looking at their opening five games in the league. Ipswich Town come into the clash having drawn their last three games and are yet to record three points to their tally, leaving them sitting in the relegation zone at 18th place. The Tractor Boys last had a longer winless start to a top-flight season in 1982-83, in which it was their opening six games. They’ll be keen to rectify their recent form today, but history tells us that Villa may not be the ideal opponent to get their first win – Ipswich have won just one of their 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa (D2 L7), and that was back in 1994!

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…