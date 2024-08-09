Ipswich Town unveil Ed Sheeran kit collaboration

Ipswich Town have unveiled a Suffolk-inspired third kit designed in collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The bright pink kit has been unveiled by the newly promoted Premier League club for the 2024/25 season, a month after the home and away kits were revealed.

It has been inspired by the many cottages across the county that are painted a "Suffolk Pink".

A silhouette of Framlingham Castle was also placed on the shirts.

The new kit has been inspired by the club's home county with many references on the design [Ipswich Town]

"I wanted to incorporate Framingham Castle on here, as it’s my hometown, and in my opinion a huge landmark of Suffolk," he said.

"We used ‘Suffolk Pink’ which nods to the way cottages have been painted here for generations, but also how beautiful the sunset is in our amazing county. There are also sound waves from the noise of fans at Portman Road.

“It feels like such an honour to be involved in this football club and to be able to create things so close to my heart, which has always been my hometown, family and friends, which is what football is about really."

He added he was excited for the Premier League season to get under way.

Also included on the design is the Wolsey Gate, which inspired the turrets at the top of the Town crest, and the words Ed Sheeran x Ipswich Town are written inside the neck.

Soundwaves created from the cheer of the crowd as players run out on to the pitch also have appeared on the front of the shirt along with a representation of the Suffolk coastline running from Felixstowe to Lowestoft.

An Ipswich Town heart motif sits on the back of the shirt.

The Tractor Boys play their first match at home at Portman Road against Liverpool on 17 August.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links