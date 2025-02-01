Ipswich Town U18s 2 Brentford U18s 0

Brentford Under-18s’ three-game winning steak came to an end as they fell 2-0 to Ipswich Town Under-18s on Saturday.

Coming into the Professional Development League clash with momentum, the young Bees started strongly, however Ipswich proved too strong come full-time.

Following an even opening 10 minutes with little chances for both sides, Mikel Francis fired goalward from outside the box, William Fletcher making the save in goal for Ipswich diving to his right.

Three minutes later it was the hosts who went ahead, Shakil Nicolaou cutting through Brentford’s back line and receiving the ball, taking a touch and finishing.

Despite going down the young Bees continued to play positively as they went forward. On 21 minutes Kaya Halil won the ball back high and played to Nedved Owusu down the right side, who pushed forward and crossed to Michel Boni, however it was too far in front of him and went across goal.

Production/Michel_Boni_v_Ipswich_Town_pjb6vf

Production/Luka_Bentt_v_Ipswich_Town_rentxi

Production/Kaya_Halil_v_Ipswich_Town_toipbv

Production/Nedved_Owusu_v_Ipswich_Town_vsf4s6

Production/Enrique_Roca_v_Ipswich_Town_rflygs

Production/Mikel_Francis_v_Ipswich_Town_dqmucv

Boni went close to equalising soon after, the forward taking possession under pressure, turning and beating his man and shooting, however Fletcher made a strong save diving to his left.

Brentford goalkeeper Evan Anderson was called into action soon after during an Ipswich corner, a header floating towards the top corner before Anderson’s hand managed to clear the ball to safety.

As half-time approached the young Bees continued to attack, the right side providing positive moves for the team. Two late crosses found their way to Domeiro Bobb-Semple, however his finishes went either side of the goal, the score remaining 1-0 at half-time.

Coming out of the break Anderson was called into action again, the keeper doing a good job to tip away a dangerous header as it sailed towards goal.

On 57 minutes the hosts doubled their lead, Nelson Eze heading home a cross to make it 2-0.

After coming on at half-time following a long stint out with injury, Enrique Roca came close to scoring just before the hour make, however it went wide.

He came close to scoring again on 80 minutes following Boni’s effort to win the ball back, however put the shot over the bar, the game ending 2-0.

Brentford now turn their attention to a PDL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday against Sheffield United away from home, with a 2pm kick-off.

Ipswich Town U18s: Fletcher, Brouwers, O'Sullivan, Chenery, Elliott, Longwe, Nicolaou, Osage Eldred, Compton, Nsofor

Subs: Unadike, Bentley, Domi, McCann, Eze

Brentford U18s: Anderson, Francis, Ivanov, Klimas, Golding (Ouattara, 60), Honor (Bentt, 60), Owusu, Halil, Boni, Poliakov (Roca, HT), Bobb-Semple (Giscombe, 60)

Subs not used: Lyon