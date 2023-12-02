Ipswich Town 2-1 Coventry City - Wes Burns stunner helps Town see off Sky Blues

Wes Burns hit the goal of a lifetime to help automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town beat Coventry City at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys midfielder unleashed a superb Brazilian-style banana shot from the edge of the box to double the hosts' lead at Portman Road.

That came after George Hirst had put Ipswich ahead on six minutes, the first goal City keeper Brad Collins had conceded on the summer signing's fourth league start for the Sky Blues.

Burns then brought the house down on 41 minutes when he collected the ball near the right touchline, weaved his way inside with a sudden burst of pace and, from the edge of the penalty area, unleashed a superb strike with the outside of his right foot which dipped wickedly just inside the left upright to leave a helpless Collins standing.

After Matt Godden hit the bar with a 75th-minute penalty, the Sky Blues did get one back six minutes into injury time thanks to an own goal by Brandon Williams.

But it came too late to give Mark Robins' side any hope of rescuing their three-game unbeaten run as Ipswich made it six points from two home games in four days to keep up the pressure on leaders Leicester, who had won earlier at West Brom.

Ipswich got their first goal when Nathan Broadhead's pass dissected the Coventry defence and Hirst fended off City centre back Liam Kitching to coolly side-foot past Collins.

After the thunderbolt of that Burns 'worldie' that left City 2-0 down at half-time, the Sky Blues did improve after the triple half-time introduction of substitutes Godden, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Joel Latibeaudiere.

Godden had an early second-half chance saved by home keeper Vaclav Hladky, who then denied him a second time.

When Sakamoto was then brought down by Harry Clarke, Godden had his best chance yet to beat the Ipswich keeper but his penalty bounced down off the underside of the bar and was cleared to safety.

But, although the visitors did finally get on the scoresheet from Williams' own-goal, it was too little, too late - and they still sit just six points clear of trouble.

Who's next?

Coventry's next test is the Midlands derby at home to Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City on Friday night.

Ipswich, one point off the Foxes, are on the road the following day, facing a tough away trip to Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.