Ipswich: Three arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder (PA Archive)

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Suffolk.

The baby was reportedly found outside a premises in Norwich Road, Ipswich, on Saturday.

Police are paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm, but the newborn was declared dead.

Suffolk Police has launched a murder investigation.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and is under investigation," said a spokesperson for the force.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, and remained in police custody for questioning on Saturday evening.

A police cordon was in place in Norwich Road as the murder investigation was underway.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jane Topping said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in its early stages.

“I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event.”