Ipswich sign Burnley defender O'Shea in £15m deal

O'Shea similarly joined Burnley after they won promotion from the Championship [Getty Images]

Ipswich have signed Burnley defender Dara O'Shea for an initial £12m plus a potential £3m in add-ons.

The Republic of Ireland international has penned a five-year deal with the Tractor Boys.

He is Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna's 11th signing of the summer, following the capture of winger Jack Clarke from Sunderland on Saturday.

He is also the second Burnley player to join the club this summer after goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

"It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive," O'Shea said.

"At this stage of my career it's the perfect time to make the move."

The 25-year-old West Bromwich Albion academy product made more than 100 appearances for the Baggies before joining Burnley for £7m in June 2023, following their promotion to the Premier League.

He scored four goals in 35 appearances for the Clarets, including one in their season-opening win against Luton earlier in the month.

He was not in the squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Sunderland, with manager Scott Parker later revealing he was leaving the club.