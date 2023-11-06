Ipswich Regent Theatre opens new backstage facilities

The improved backstage area includes more dressing room and wardrobe space, meaning the 1,551-seat theatre can accommodate bigger shows

More dressing rooms and space are available to performers at the region's biggest theatre with the opening of an extension costing upwards of £300,000.

Stars visiting the Ipswich Regent to perform will benefit from a new and improved backstage area.

The work includes a new modular building which features extra dressing rooms, catering facilities as well as wardrobe space.

The facilities have been built on part of the car park.

They facilities were available for use at the weekend at the St Helen's Street venue, formerly called the Gaumont where acts such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Buddy Holly have played.

The new and improved dressing room has been built in the extension

Ipswich Borough Council unanimously approved planning permission to develop its venue in June last year.

Sophie Connelly, the council's portfolio holder for culture and customers, said: "We're excited to officially open Ipswich Regent Theatre's new facilities for stage stars and production companies visiting Ipswich on tour."

The venue said it in the past it had had to turn down shows due to space restrictions backstage.

Mrs Connelly added: "This new backstage space ensures we can provide additional dressing space, welfare facilities and some modern comforts to support a fantastic show.

"As the largest theatre in East Anglia, we know that improving our facilities means we can accommodate shows with bigger casts, and we look forward to welcoming them."

