Ipswich Regent Theatre increases ticket prices to fund £3m revamp

A theatre is increasing its ticket prices to help fund a £3m refurbishment project.

Ipswich Regent Theatre is charging an extra £1.50 levy on all tickets costing more than £10.

The Grade II listed art deco venue opened as a variety hall in 1929 and was bought from the Gaumont chain by Ipswich Borough Council in 1989.

The restoration plans include improved toilet facilities and disabled access, and a larger bar area.

The venue is the East of England's largest indoor theatre with 1,551 seats and offers a wide programme of entertainment including music, comedy and talks.

Famous music acts to perform there include Buddy Holly, The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

More open areas for customers are planned and the project aims to "revive and restore some of the building's stunning art deco features to their former glory".

Sophie Connelly, the Labour-run council's portfolio holder for culture, said: "Ipswich Regent Theatre has nearly 100 years of history and is the beating heart of live entertainment in Suffolk.

"Investment is required to ensure our facilities are modernised and updated, so that customers receive the very best experience.

"This restoration levy per ticket for theatre-goers will provide funding to enable improvements, so that The Regent remains an enjoyable Ipswich experience for a further 100 years."

The council said the funds raised from the £1.50 increase would be "ring-fenced for refurbishment, improvement and upkeep of the theatre".

