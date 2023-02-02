Ipswich business group begins new bid for city status

Ipswich has "much to show", says the campaign group hoping to support a bid for city status

A new campaign by a business group to get city status for Ipswich has begun.

Ipswich Central has started an engagement project, declaring "it's time for an upgrade".

The town did seek to become a city as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but later pulled out of the race.

The group said the project was about "gathering evidence" to present a case to the local council, so it could be prepared for when the next round of city bids begins.

No new city status competitions have been announced by the government.

There are currently 55 cities in England. If granted, Ipswich would become the first city in Suffolk.

During the last city bid in 2021, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt objected, saying his constituents did not support it.

'We must harness this'

Ipswich Central chief executive Sophie Alexander-Parker said the engagement project needed to include views from people across the town.

She said: "This is about gathering the evidence, building the narrative and being able to present a case of support for city status."

Ipswich Central "fully supports Ipswich Borough Council in submitting a bid if and when the time comes again", she said.

The group has written to the council's leader in support of a bid being developed.

Ipswich has "so much to put on show" and has a lot to offer residents, visitors and businesses, Ms Alexander-Parker said.

She said: "Ipswich is the hub of Suffolk and East of England - the place where digital and other skills are grown, we must harness this."

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, Dr Dan Poulter, told the BBC he was "fully supportive" of the campaign.

A spokesperson for Ipswich Borough Council said they believed the town "deserves to be a city".

"We are bigger and have better facilities than many other towns that have become cities and Suffolk is looking increasingly isolated as one of the few counties without a city," they said.

The authority said it welcomed Ipswich Central's "efforts to promote the benefits of city status" and hoped it would create support for any future city bid.

