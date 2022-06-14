Ipsos unveils four-year plan to accelerate growth and shareholder value creation and be the most recognized market research partner in the world

IPSOS

Paris, June 14th, 2022 – Ipsos is hosting today its Investor Day. Ben Page, CEO, and other members of the Company will present the group’s ambition, its clear roadmap fueled by investments in people and technology – “the Best People and Best Technologies”, and the financial objectives for 2022-2025. In summary, the priorities are:

Keep people at the heart of the strategy Continue to recruit, train and retain the best experts in the industry Increase significantly data scientists and technologist headcount, from 1,500 to 2,000 in 2025





Reinforce Ipsos leadership in platforms, operational capabilities and specialized services



Focused organic growth and smart acquisitions Double investments in data analytics, technology and Knowledge Panels





Align Ipsos strategy and performance with Ipsos criteria for a sustainable future



Be the leading edge of the market research industry in terms of ESG Assist our clients in their transformation to hit sustainability and ESG imperatives





Renewal of the management team, including the appointment of Dan L é vy as Group CFO





Priorities for capital allocation and returning value to shareholders



Spend between €100m and €200m per year for smart acquisitions Additional investment CAPEX, ~€50m per year Keep Dividend policy: between 25%-30% of Adjusted EPS Launch of a new share buyback plan (on top of the recurring buyback programme set up to compensate dilution of Share-Based payments to managers and employees): up to 2% of capital per year, depending on market conditions





Financial objectives of 2022-2025



Confirmed guidance for 2022 Increase organic growth guidance from 3%-5% per annum (in 2019-2021) to 5%-7% per annum in 2023-2025 – revenue would reach €3bn by 2025 (including acquisitions) Operating margin: > 13% at the end of the period and at 15% on a longer term



Didier Truchot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “The growth plan presented today is a continuation of the work begun in 2018 to transform the group and enables us to increase our shareholder value creation. The performance delivered over the last two years, during the pandemic, has shown the relevance of our positioning, the resilience of our model and the unfailing commitment of our teams. Ben Page, CEO, can rely on the full support of the Board in the implementation of this accelerated growth plan. Our renewed governance will support Ipsos' development and enable it to continue to invest in people and technology to strengthen its leadership and create value for its clients, employees and shareholders.”

Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I am convinced that our strategic ambition for Ipsos is the right one. In this environment, Ipsos is more than ever positioned as the ‘Heart of Science and Data’ to enable our clients to understand our rapidly changing world and make more informed and better decisions for their businesses. Our operating model is unique and has proven its strong resilience over the last two years. We intend to leverage our leading human and technological expertise to accelerate our growth, expand our market share, and make Ipsos the most recognized market research in the world.”

The Investor Day will take place today at 2:30pm CET and will comprise of comprehensive presentations from members of the Ipsos leadership team:

My plan for Ipsos: the Heart of Science and Data – Ben Page, CEO

Financial projections – Laurence Stoclet, Deputy CEO & Dan Levy, Group CFO

Leading our industry in ESG – Ewa Brandt, Global CSR Officer, Head of the Ipsos Foundation, and Didier Truchot, Chairman of the Board

Building cutting -edge technology – David Zotter, Global Chief Technology Officer and Andrei Postoaca, Ipsos.Digital CEO

Growing in the USA – Lorenzo Larini, North America CEO

Growing in other markets : examples from India and China - Amit Adarkar, India CEO and Lifeng Liu, China CEO

Winning in key services: examples in Healthcare & the Public Sector – Michael Spedding, Global Healthcare Lead and Kelly Beaver, UK & Ireland CEO

Conclusion & Q&A

Live webcast link: https://www.ipsos.com/en/investor-day

Audio dial-in:

+33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66

+44 (0) 33 0551 0200

+1 212 999 6659







