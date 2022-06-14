Ipsos unveils four-year plan to accelerate growth and shareholder value creation and be the most recognized market research partner in the world

Paris, June 14th, 2022 Ipsos is hosting today its Investor Day. Ben Page, CEO, and other members of the Company will present the group’s ambition, its clear roadmap fueled by investments in people and technology – “the Best People and Best Technologies, and the financial objectives for 2022-2025. In summary, the priorities are:

  • Keep people at the heart of the strategy

    • Continue to recruit, train and retain the best experts in the industry

    • Increase significantly data scientists and technologist headcount, from 1,500 to 2,000 in 2025

  • Reinforce Ipsos leadership in platforms, operational capabilities and specialized services

    • Focused organic growth and smart acquisitions

    • Double investments in data analytics, technology and Knowledge Panels

  • Align Ipsos strategy and performance with Ipsos criteria for a sustainable future

    • Be the leading edge of the market research industry in terms of ESG

    • Assist our clients in their transformation to hit sustainability and ESG imperatives

  • Renewal of the management team, including the appointment of Dan Lévy as Group CFO

  • Priorities for capital allocation and returning value to shareholders

    • Spend between €100m and €200m per year for smart acquisitions

    • Additional investment CAPEX, ~€50m per year

    • Keep Dividend policy: between 25%-30% of Adjusted EPS

    • Launch of a new share buyback plan (on top of the recurring buyback programme set up to compensate dilution of Share-Based payments to managers and employees): up to 2% of capital per year, depending on market conditions

  • Financial objectives of 2022-2025

    • Confirmed guidance for 2022

    • Increase organic growth guidance from 3%-5% per annum (in 2019-2021) to 5%-7% per annum in 2023-2025 – revenue would reach €3bn by 2025 (including acquisitions)

    • Operating margin: > 13% at the end of the period and at 15% on a longer term

Didier Truchot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “The growth plan presented today is a continuation of the work begun in 2018 to transform the group and enables us to increase our shareholder value creation. The performance delivered over the last two years, during the pandemic, has shown the relevance of our positioning, the resilience of our model and the unfailing commitment of our teams. Ben Page, CEO, can rely on the full support of the Board in the implementation of this accelerated growth plan. Our renewed governance will support Ipsos' development and enable it to continue to invest in people and technology to strengthen its leadership and create value for its clients, employees and shareholders.”

Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I am convinced that our strategic ambition for Ipsos is the right one. In this environment, Ipsos is more than ever positioned as the ‘Heart of Science and Data to enable our clients to understand our rapidly changing world and make more informed and better decisions for their businesses. Our operating model is unique and has proven its strong resilience over the last two years. We intend to leverage our leading human and technological expertise to accelerate our growth, expand our market share, and make Ipsos the most recognized market research in the world.

The Investor Day will take place today at 2:30pm CET and will comprise of comprehensive presentations from members of the Ipsos leadership team:

  • My plan for Ipsos: the Heart of Science and Data – Ben Page, CEO

  • Financial projections – Laurence Stoclet, Deputy CEO & Dan Levy, Group CFO

  • Leading our industry in ESG – Ewa Brandt, Global CSR Officer, Head of the Ipsos Foundation, and Didier Truchot, Chairman of the Board

  • Building cutting-edge technology – David Zotter, Global Chief Technology Officer and Andrei Postoaca, Ipsos.Digital CEO

  • Growing in the USA – Lorenzo Larini, North America CEO

  • Growing in other markets: examples from India and China - Amit Adarkar, India CEO and Lifeng Liu, China CEO

  • Winning in key services: examples in Healthcare & the Public Sector – Michael Spedding, Global Healthcare Lead and Kelly Beaver, UK & Ireland CEO

  • Conclusion & Q&A

Live webcast link: https://www.ipsos.com/en/investor-day

Audio dial-in:

  • +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66

  • +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

  • +1 212 999 6659


This press release includes forward-looking statements which are based on management’s current views and assumptions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about strategy, ramp-up and delivery schedules, and market expectations, as well as statements regarding future performance and outlook. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to:

  • Changes in general economic, political or market conditions;

  • Aggravation of adverse geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting imposition of export control restrictions and international sanctions, and rising military tensions around the world;

  • Impact of a pandemic including an extension of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and economic crisis;

  • Major changes in regulatory requirements;

  • The successful execution of internal performance plans, including cost reduction and productivity efforts;

  • Customer performance ;

  • Execution of M&A strategy;

  • Any other risks already disclosed in the Universal Registration Document 2021 (in section 3 – Risk factors)

As a result, Ipsos’s actual results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation. Ipsos undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

