IPS Officer Points Out Mistake in BTS Pic of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar Responds

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, directed by Rohit Shetty is set to release in cinemas on Diwali. The film is the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe films, which previously had movies like Singham and Simmba.

The film's release date was announced recently after Maharashtra's CM Uddhav Thackeray delcared theatres to be opened from 22 October.

Akshay Kumar recently shared a picture from the sets of the movie where he is seen sitting with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have made a cameo in the film. Director Rohit Shetty is also in the picture. Check it out here:

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

An IPS Officer, RK Vij, replied to this tweet and wrote,"इंस्पेक्टर साहेब बैठे हैं (तन कर) और एस पी साहब खड़े, ऐसे नही होता है जनाब" which roughly translates to "The inspector is sitting and the SP is standing, it doesn't work this way, sir."

He referred to Ranveer Singh in the picture, sitting, while Devgn and Kumar are standing. Akshay Kumar, however, had a response to this too. He wrote, "जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it."

A translation of the reply reads, "Sir, this is a behind the scenes photo. We artists are like this, as soon as the camera turns on, protocol does too."

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021

The IPS officer, delighted at Kumar's reply, wrote that he would surely go to watch the film. "Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar. My comment was also in a lighter vein Will definitely watch the film," he wrote.

Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar My comment was also in a lighter vein Will definitely watch the film https://t.co/LYv5IalTVL — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 26, 2021

Sooryanashi is set to release in cinemas on 22 October.

