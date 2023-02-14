iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

iPower, Inc.

- Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 12% to 19.3 Million -

- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Q2 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter (unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue increased 12% to $19.3 million.

Gross profit increased 5% to $8.0 million, with gross margin of 41.4% compared to 44.1%.

Net loss attributable to iPower was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share.

As of December 31, 2022, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 42% to $8.2 million compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

“We generated double-digit revenue growth during our fiscal second quarter as we strategically leaned into sales and marketing to offload excess inventory that had built up in recent quarters,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “During the fiscal second quarter, our in-house products accounted for the majority of our revenue mix, demonstrating the consistent, strong demand for iPower’s products. We anticipate our continued investment in product development will ensure our product catalog is stocked with market-leading offerings to drive future growth and profitability.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Toward the end of the calendar year, the supply chain environment began to stabilize with freight and shipping costs returning to pre-covid levels. With an improved supply chain, we made the strategic decision to increase our marketing spend to significantly reduce our inventory. This ongoing effort will enable us to eliminate extra warehousing space and the higher cost associated with it. We expect these actions, coupled with continued revenue growth, will drive improvements to our bottom line in the quarters ahead.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 12% to $19.3 million compared to $17.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven by strong demand for iPower’s in-house product portfolio, including shelving, office and pet products, as well as hydroponic equipment.



Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $7.6 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 41.4% compared to 44.1% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by increased freight charges, as well as channel and product category mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter were $12.1 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built-up in prior quarters. iPower anticipates lower operating expenses going forward.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to improved working capital. Total debt as of December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown and improved working capital, iPower’s net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced 42% to $8.2 million compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to discuss the results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com







iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 3,997,125 $ 1,821,947 Accounts receivable, net 11,646,757 17,432,287 Inventories, net 23,258,161 30,433,766 Other receivable - related party 39,853 51,762 Prepayments and other current assets 3,714,473 5,444,463 Total current assets 42,656,369 55,184,225 Non-current assets Right of use - non-current 9,161,836 10,453,282 Property and equipment, net 603,518 544,633 Deferred tax assets 849,579 - Non-current prepayments 709,790 925,624 Goodwill 3,034,110 6,094,144 Investment in joint venture 36,057 43,385 Intangible assets, net 4,604,756 4,929,442 Other non-current assets 401,312 406,732 Total non-current assets 19,400,958 23,397,242 Total assets $ 62,057,327 $ 78,581,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 12,109,715 9,533,408 Credit cards payble 223,039 807,687 Customer deposit 368,717 273,457 Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,070,567 5,915,220 Advance from shareholders 89,592 92,246 Investment payable - 1,500,000 Lease liability - current 2,563,468 2,582,933 Long-term promissory note payable - current portion 1,977,502 1,879,065 Income taxes payable 290,946 299,563 Total current liabilities 19,693,546 22,883,579 Non-current liabilities Long-term revolving loan payable, net 9,334,819 12,314,627 Long-term promissory note payable, net 881,445 1,781,705 Deferred tax liabilities - 939,115 Lease liability - non-current 7,023,320 8,265,611 Total non-current liabilities 17,239,584 23,301,058 Total liabilities 36,933,130 46,184,637 Commitments and contingency - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and 29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 29,573 29,573 Additional paid in capital 29,382,011 29,111,863 (Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings (4,209,867 ) 3,262,948 Non-controlling interest (18,872 ) (13,232 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,648 ) 5,678 Total equity 25,124,197 32,396,830 Total liabilities and equity $ 62,057,327 $ 78,581,467







iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 19,254,590 $ 17,125,663 $ 45,277,263 $ 34,492,428 TOTAL REVENUES 19,254,590 17,125,663 45,277,263 34,492,428 COST OF REVENUES 11,285,064 9,568,051 27,322,021 19,621,114 GROSS PROFIT 7,969,526 7,557,612 17,955,242 14,871,314 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and fulfillment 9,338,737 3,641,839 17,757,549 7,307,760 General and administrative 2,713,355 2,780,488 5,813,531 5,137,954 Impairment loss - goodwill - - 3,060,034 - Total operating expenses 12,052,092 6,422,327 26,631,114 12,445,714 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (4,082,566 ) 1,135,285 (8,675,872 ) 2,425,600 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expenses (314,119 ) (75,112 ) (562,160 ) (75,112 ) Other financing expenses - - - (9,000 ) Loss on equity method investment (3,938 ) - (7,328 ) - Other non-operating income 59,600 60,403 271,360 9,591 Total other expenses, net (258,457 ) (14,709 ) (298,128 ) (74,521 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,341,023 ) 1,120,576 (8,974,000 ) 2,351,079 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (1,047,749 ) 322,715 (1,495,545 ) 665,690 NET (LOSS) INCOME (3,293,274 ) 797,861 (7,478,455 ) 1,685,389 Non-controlling interest (2,835 ) - (5,640 ) - NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (3,290,439 ) $ 797,861 $ (7,472,815 ) $ 1,685,389 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustments 47,149 - (64,326 ) - COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (3,243,290 ) $ 797,861 $ (7,537,141 ) $ 1,685,389 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK Basic 29,742,620 26,491,103 29,687,878 26,487,816 Diluted 29,742,620 26,491,103 29,687,878 26,487,816 (LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.06



