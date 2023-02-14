iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 12% to 19.3 Million -

- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Q2 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter (unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenue increased 12% to $19.3 million.

  • Gross profit increased 5% to $8.0 million, with gross margin of 41.4% compared to 44.1%.

  • Net loss attributable to iPower was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share.

  • As of December 31, 2022, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 42% to $8.2 million compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

“We generated double-digit revenue growth during our fiscal second quarter as we strategically leaned into sales and marketing to offload excess inventory that had built up in recent quarters,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “During the fiscal second quarter, our in-house products accounted for the majority of our revenue mix, demonstrating the consistent, strong demand for iPower’s products. We anticipate our continued investment in product development will ensure our product catalog is stocked with market-leading offerings to drive future growth and profitability.”

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Toward the end of the calendar year, the supply chain environment began to stabilize with freight and shipping costs returning to pre-covid levels. With an improved supply chain, we made the strategic decision to increase our marketing spend to significantly reduce our inventory. This ongoing effort will enable us to eliminate extra warehousing space and the higher cost associated with it. We expect these actions, coupled with continued revenue growth, will drive improvements to our bottom line in the quarters ahead.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 12% to $19.3 million compared to $17.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven by strong demand for iPower’s in-house product portfolio, including shelving, office and pet products, as well as hydroponic equipment.
         
Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $7.6 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 41.4% compared to 44.1% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by increased freight charges, as well as channel and product category mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter were $12.1 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built-up in prior quarters. iPower anticipates lower operating expenses going forward.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to improved working capital. Total debt as of December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown and improved working capital, iPower’s net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced 42% to $8.2 million compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to discuss the results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

As of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalent

 

$

3,997,125

 

 

$

1,821,947

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

11,646,757

 

 

 

17,432,287

 

 

 

Inventories, net

 

 

23,258,161

 

 

 

30,433,766

 

 

 

Other receivable - related party

 

 

39,853

 

 

 

51,762

 

 

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

 

3,714,473

 

 

 

5,444,463

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

42,656,369

 

 

 

55,184,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right of use - non-current

 

 

9,161,836

 

 

 

10,453,282

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

603,518

 

 

 

544,633

 

 

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

849,579

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Non-current prepayments

 

 

709,790

 

 

 

925,624

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

3,034,110

 

 

 

6,094,144

 

 

 

Investment in joint venture

 

 

36,057

 

 

 

43,385

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

4,604,756

 

 

 

4,929,442

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

401,312

 

 

 

406,732

 

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

19,400,958

 

 

 

23,397,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

62,057,327

 

 

$

78,581,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

12,109,715

 

 

 

9,533,408

 

 

 

Credit cards payble

 

 

223,039

 

 

 

807,687

 

 

 

Customer deposit

 

 

368,717

 

 

 

273,457

 

 

 

Other payables and accrued liabilities

 

 

2,070,567

 

 

 

5,915,220

 

 

 

Advance from shareholders

 

 

89,592

 

 

 

92,246

 

 

 

Investment payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,500,000

 

 

 

Lease liability - current

 

 

2,563,468

 

 

 

2,582,933

 

 

 

Long-term promissory note payable - current portion

 

 

1,977,502

 

 

 

1,879,065

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

290,946

 

 

 

299,563

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

19,693,546

 

 

 

22,883,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term revolving loan payable, net

 

 

9,334,819

 

 

 

12,314,627

 

 

 

Long-term promissory note payable, net

 

 

881,445

 

 

 

1,781,705

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

 

939,115

 

 

 

Lease liability - non-current

 

 

7,023,320

 

 

 

8,265,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

17,239,584

 

 

 

23,301,058

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

36,933,130

 

 

 

46,184,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingency

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

29,573

 

 

 

29,573

 

 

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

29,382,011

 

 

 

29,111,863

 

 

 

(Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings

 

 

(4,209,867

)

 

 

3,262,948

 

 

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

(18,872

)

 

 

(13,232

)

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(58,648

)

 

 

5,678

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

 

25,124,197

 

 

 

32,396,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

62,057,327

 

 

$

78,581,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 

For the Six Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES

 

$

19,254,590

 

 

$

17,125,663

 

 

$

45,277,263

 

 

$

34,492,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL REVENUES

 

 

19,254,590

 

 

 

17,125,663

 

 

 

45,277,263

 

 

 

34,492,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF REVENUES

 

 

11,285,064

 

 

 

9,568,051

 

 

 

27,322,021

 

 

 

19,621,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

7,969,526

 

 

 

7,557,612

 

 

 

17,955,242

 

 

 

14,871,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and fulfillment

 

 

9,338,737

 

 

 

3,641,839

 

 

 

17,757,549

 

 

 

7,307,760

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,713,355

 

 

 

2,780,488

 

 

 

5,813,531

 

 

 

5,137,954

 

 

Impairment loss - goodwill

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,060,034

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

12,052,092

 

 

 

6,422,327

 

 

 

26,631,114

 

 

 

12,445,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(4,082,566

)

 

 

1,135,285

 

 

 

(8,675,872

)

 

 

2,425,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses

 

 

(314,119

)

 

 

(75,112

)

 

 

(562,160

)

 

 

(75,112

)

 

Other financing expenses

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(9,000

)

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

 

(3,938

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,328

)

 

 

-

 

 

Other non-operating income

 

 

59,600

 

 

 

60,403

 

 

 

271,360

 

 

 

9,591

 

 

 

Total other expenses, net

 

 

(258,457

)

 

 

(14,709

)

 

 

(298,128

)

 

 

(74,521

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

(4,341,023

)

 

 

1,120,576

 

 

 

(8,974,000

)

 

 

2,351,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

 

 

(1,047,749

)

 

 

322,715

 

 

 

(1,495,545

)

 

 

665,690

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME

 

 

(3,293,274

)

 

 

797,861

 

 

 

(7,478,455

)

 

 

1,685,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

(2,835

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(5,640

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.

 

$

(3,290,439

)

 

$

797,861

 

 

$

(7,472,815

)

 

$

1,685,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

47,149

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(64,326

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.

$

(3,243,290

)

 

$

797,861

 

 

$

(7,537,141

)

 

$

1,685,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

29,742,620

 

 

 

26,491,103

 

 

 

29,687,878

 

 

 

26,487,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

29,742,620

 

 

 

26,491,103

 

 

 

29,687,878

 

 

 

26,487,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


