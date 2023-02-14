iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 12% to 19.3 Million -
- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -
DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Fiscal Q2 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter (unless otherwise noted)
Total revenue increased 12% to $19.3 million.
Gross profit increased 5% to $8.0 million, with gross margin of 41.4% compared to 44.1%.
Net loss attributable to iPower was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share.
As of December 31, 2022, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 42% to $8.2 million compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
Management Commentary
“We generated double-digit revenue growth during our fiscal second quarter as we strategically leaned into sales and marketing to offload excess inventory that had built up in recent quarters,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “During the fiscal second quarter, our in-house products accounted for the majority of our revenue mix, demonstrating the consistent, strong demand for iPower’s products. We anticipate our continued investment in product development will ensure our product catalog is stocked with market-leading offerings to drive future growth and profitability.”
iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, “Toward the end of the calendar year, the supply chain environment began to stabilize with freight and shipping costs returning to pre-covid levels. With an improved supply chain, we made the strategic decision to increase our marketing spend to significantly reduce our inventory. This ongoing effort will enable us to eliminate extra warehousing space and the higher cost associated with it. We expect these actions, coupled with continued revenue growth, will drive improvements to our bottom line in the quarters ahead.”
Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 12% to $19.3 million compared to $17.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven by strong demand for iPower’s in-house product portfolio, including shelving, office and pet products, as well as hydroponic equipment.
Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 increased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $7.6 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 41.4% compared to 44.1% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by increased freight charges, as well as channel and product category mix.
Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter were $12.1 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built-up in prior quarters. iPower anticipates lower operating expenses going forward.
Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned higher selling, fulfilment and marketing costs.
Cash and cash equivalents were $4.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to improved working capital. Total debt as of December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown and improved working capital, iPower’s net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced 42% to $8.2 million compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to discuss the results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.
iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here
Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.
About iPower Inc.
iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the SEC.
Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com
iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022
December 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalent
$
3,997,125
$
1,821,947
Accounts receivable, net
11,646,757
17,432,287
Inventories, net
23,258,161
30,433,766
Other receivable - related party
39,853
51,762
Prepayments and other current assets
3,714,473
5,444,463
Total current assets
42,656,369
55,184,225
Non-current assets
Right of use - non-current
9,161,836
10,453,282
Property and equipment, net
603,518
544,633
Deferred tax assets
849,579
-
Non-current prepayments
709,790
925,624
Goodwill
3,034,110
6,094,144
Investment in joint venture
36,057
43,385
Intangible assets, net
4,604,756
4,929,442
Other non-current assets
401,312
406,732
Total non-current assets
19,400,958
23,397,242
Total assets
$
62,057,327
$
78,581,467
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
12,109,715
9,533,408
Credit cards payble
223,039
807,687
Customer deposit
368,717
273,457
Other payables and accrued liabilities
2,070,567
5,915,220
Advance from shareholders
89,592
92,246
Investment payable
-
1,500,000
Lease liability - current
2,563,468
2,582,933
Long-term promissory note payable - current portion
1,977,502
1,879,065
Income taxes payable
290,946
299,563
Total current liabilities
19,693,546
22,883,579
Non-current liabilities
Long-term revolving loan payable, net
9,334,819
12,314,627
Long-term promissory note payable, net
881,445
1,781,705
Deferred tax liabilities
-
939,115
Lease liability - non-current
7,023,320
8,265,611
Total non-current liabilities
17,239,584
23,301,058
Total liabilities
36,933,130
46,184,637
Commitments and contingency
-
-
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and
29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022
29,573
29,573
Additional paid in capital
29,382,011
29,111,863
(Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings
(4,209,867
)
3,262,948
Non-controlling interest
(18,872
)
(13,232
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(58,648
)
5,678
Total equity
25,124,197
32,396,830
Total liabilities and equity
$
62,057,327
$
78,581,467
iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Six Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUES
$
19,254,590
$
17,125,663
$
45,277,263
$
34,492,428
TOTAL REVENUES
19,254,590
17,125,663
45,277,263
34,492,428
COST OF REVENUES
11,285,064
9,568,051
27,322,021
19,621,114
GROSS PROFIT
7,969,526
7,557,612
17,955,242
14,871,314
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling and fulfillment
9,338,737
3,641,839
17,757,549
7,307,760
General and administrative
2,713,355
2,780,488
5,813,531
5,137,954
Impairment loss - goodwill
-
-
3,060,034
-
Total operating expenses
12,052,092
6,422,327
26,631,114
12,445,714
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(4,082,566
)
1,135,285
(8,675,872
)
2,425,600
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expenses
(314,119
)
(75,112
)
(562,160
)
(75,112
)
Other financing expenses
-
-
-
(9,000
)
Loss on equity method investment
(3,938
)
-
(7,328
)
-
Other non-operating income
59,600
60,403
271,360
9,591
Total other expenses, net
(258,457
)
(14,709
)
(298,128
)
(74,521
)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(4,341,023
)
1,120,576
(8,974,000
)
2,351,079
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
(1,047,749
)
322,715
(1,495,545
)
665,690
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(3,293,274
)
797,861
(7,478,455
)
1,685,389
Non-controlling interest
(2,835
)
-
(5,640
)
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
$
(3,290,439
)
$
797,861
$
(7,472,815
)
$
1,685,389
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustments
47,149
-
(64,326
)
-
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
$
(3,243,290
)
$
797,861
$
(7,537,141
)
$
1,685,389
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK
Basic
29,742,620
26,491,103
29,687,878
26,487,816
Diluted
29,742,620
26,491,103
29,687,878
26,487,816
(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
(0.11
)
$
0.03
$
(0.25
)
$
0.06
Diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
0.03
$
(0.25
)
$
0.06