IPO Edge, Nasdaq, Barclays to Host Jan. 26 Event: “The Space Race” Featuring FAA, CEOs, Advisors
The first space exploration ETF is set to launch. Richard Branson’s orbital-rocket system put its first satellites into space. Blue Origin aims to fly its first passengers on the company’s space tourism rocket as soon as April. All systems are “go” as IPO Edge announces its first virtual forum about space.
Hear from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation, as well as CEOs and senior executives from Firefly Aerospace, AST & Science and Redwire on Tuesday, January 26 at 2pm EST. Our speakers will discuss the most important technologies in space flight, satellites, the changing regulatory landscape, and emerging investment and financing opportunities.
IPO Edge invites you to join our New Kids on the Block Series – The Space Race.
The event, hosted in partnership with ICR, Nasdaq, Barclays, Quilty Analytics and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will also feature data from Sentieo. The schedule includes panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately two hours.
Speakers include:
Wayne Monteith, Associate Administrator, FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation
Tom Markusic, CEO, Firefly Aerospace
Abel Avellan, CEO, AST & Science, merging with New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA)
Andrew Rush, President and COO, Redwire
Phil Denning, Partner, ICR
Chris Quilty, Founder and CEO, Quilty Analytics
Karen Snow, Head of U.S. East Coast Listings & Capital Markets, Nasdaq
Scott Wisniewski, Managing Director, Technology, Media & Telecom Group, Barclays
Hope King, Multimedia Editor, IPO Edge
Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge
The new space race is here. Global companies are engaged in space exploration and innovation. This time, it’s much more than using rockets to put satellites into space. Entire industries are developing to service the exponential growth of earth observation, industrial uses and climate studies.
Topics include:
Funding sources for companies in the space industry
SPACs as a path to the public markets
Early versus later stage space-industry companies
Regulation as a driver of space exploration/other businesses in space
Wayne R. Monteith – Mr. Monteith provides strategic leadership and direction to ensure the protection of public health and safety, safety of property, and the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States during commercial launch and reentry activities. He is also responsible for encouraging, facilitating and promoting the U.S. commercial space transportation enterprise.
Tom Markusic – Prior to co–founding Firefly, Mr. Markusic served in a variety of technical and leadership roles in new-space companies: Vice President of Propulsion at Virgin Galactic, Senior Systems Engineer at Blue Origin, Director of the Texas Test Site and Principal Propulsion Engineer at SpaceX. Prior to his new–space work, he was a civil servant at NASA and the USAF, where he worked as research scientist and propulsion engineer.
Abel Avellan – Mr. Avellan brings over 25 years of success in the space industry. A co-inventor of 18 patents, he is cultivating another a team of brilliant scientists and engineers to transform space technology as we know it – and more importantly – what we can do with it. Most recently, he was the founder and CEO of EMC until its sale for $550M US in 2016.
Andrew Rush – As an experienced aerospace executive and thought leader, Mr. Rush oversees Redwire’s business portfolio, long-term planning, and strategic investments. Rush’s experience championing space manufacturing technology development and adoption through key public-private partnerships with NASA and DoD agencies—including eight successful spaceflight missions on the International Space Station and implementation of in-space manufacturing and assembly capabilities poised to transform spacecraft design— is positioning Redwire to expand its space infrastructure technology portfolio. Rush is a member of the NASA Advisory Council and serves as Chairman of its Regulatory and Policy Committee.
Phil Denning – Mr. Denning is co-head of the firm’s special situations group and head of the firm’s real estate, financial & professional services, aerospace & defense, and energy corporate communications industry groups. He is experienced in shaping investor expectations, interpreting performance, and communicating strategy. With over 20 years experience, he has advised a wide range of public and private companies and their boards on corporate communications, transaction communications, media relations, crisis communications, and investor relations.
Chris Quilty – Mr. Quilty is the founder and a partner of Quilty Analytics, which is an independent boutique offering subscription research, strategic advisory, and investment banking services across all aspects of the Satellite & Space industry. Prior to establishing Quilty Analytics in 2016, he served as a sell side research analyst with Raymond James for 20 years, publishing hundreds of company-specific, macro, sector, and thematic research reports on the industrial, defense, space, wireless, and communications industries.
Karen Snow – Ms. Snow is the Head of East Coast Listings and Capital Services at Nasdaq. She joined Nasdaq in December of 2018 after 18 years at Credit Suisse, where she was most recently the Head of NY Equity Sales and Managing Director, leading a team of 20 executives in diverse areas such as Strategic Planning, Account Management, Training & Development, and Compliance. In addition to her 13 years in Equities at Credit Suisse, Karen spent 5 years in investment banking where she worked on multiple IPOs, High Yield Financings, Bankruptcies and M&A situations.
Scott Wisniewski – Mr. Wisniewski is a Managing Director at Barclays in the Technology, Media and Telecom investment banking group. He advises companies on M&A and capital raises across space technology and digital communications infrastructure.
