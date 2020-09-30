IPO Edge, Latham, Nasdaq to Host Boot Camp October 8: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings

The IPO market has recovered far faster than most expected, with roughly $98 billion in U.S. deals so far in 2020, according to Dealogic. But companies also have more choices than before, as SPACs continue to boom across sectors and a bevy of direct listings comes down the pipeline. To discuss the preparation process for a new listing and assess the current market, IPO Edge will host a boot camp on Thursday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. EDT: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings.

To register, please CLICK HERE

The webcast, hosted in partnership with Latham & Watkins LLP, Nasdaq, MorganFranklin Consulting, GTS, Woodruff Sawyer, Jefferies, ICR and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will consist of two panel discussions, followed by a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.

The panels will cover the following topics:

Internal planning and readiness considerations

D&O insurance for IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings

Solving the lockup problem with direct listings

Narrowing the gap between private valuations and the first direct listing trade

Raising new capital in a direct listing

Growth in SPAC activity and potential limitations

Considerations for going public during election season

Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:

About Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is committed to helping clients achieve their business strategies, and is looked to by issuers and investment banks as a leader in the global capital markets, advising on cutting-edge equity and debt securities offerings across industries. For more information, visit www.lw.com .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations address complex and transformational finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Raleigh-Durham, and Nashville. The firm supports clients across the globe.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About GTS

GTS is the largest Designated Market Maker (DMM) at the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for nearly $13 trillion of market capitalization. The firm is the number-one DMM for IPOs at the NYSE for five years running. GTS is a global electronic market maker, powered by combining market expertise with innovative, proprietary technology. The firm leverages the latest in artificial intelligence systems and sophisticated pricing models to bring consistency, efficiency, and transparency to today’s financial markets. GTS accounts for 5-6% of daily cash equities volume in the U.S.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

Story continues